Virginia Beach, VA

PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2

By Sydney Haulenbeek
 4 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022.

Cox vs. Ocean Lakes

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCvOZ_0hz3xNnz00
    Cox vs. Ocean Lakes on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Larry Carney)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCOfQ_0hz3xNnz00
    Cox vs. Ocean Lakes on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Larry Carney)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwqFf_0hz3xNnz00
    Cox vs. Ocean Lakes on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Larry Carney)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jsbw4_0hz3xNnz00
    Cox vs. Ocean Lakes on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Larry Carney)

Green Run vs. First Colonial

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlHss_0hz3xNnz00
    Green Run vs. First Colonial on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Larry Carney)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkEfg_0hz3xNnz00
    Green Run vs. First Colonial on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Larry Carney)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKmZM_0hz3xNnz00
    Green Run vs. First Colonial on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Larry Carney)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SS4L_0hz3xNnz00
    Green Run vs. First Colonial on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Larry Carney)

Menchville vs. Hampton

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsXlt_0hz3xNnz00
    Menchville vs. Hampton on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxNyc_0hz3xNnz00
    Menchville vs. Hampton on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtYQm_0hz3xNnz00
    Menchville vs. Hampton on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)

Lake Taylor vs. Norview

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chLMY_0hz3xNnz00
    Taylor vs. Norview on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGSVU_0hz3xNnz00
    Taylor vs. Norview on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W39qx_0hz3xNnz00
    Taylor vs. Norview on Sept. 16, 2022. (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)

Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to catch another exciting edition of Friday Night Flights!

