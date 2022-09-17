Underdog day afternoon for Huskies

Running back Isaiah Gash and his Michigan teammates ran wild against Hawaii last week and could put on a repeat performance today. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) Jose Juarez

UConn football coach Jim Mora had never been a 27.5-point underdog in his coaching career until the Huskies’ season opener against Utah State on Aug. 27.

Mora will experience another career-first today, when the Huskies (1-2) take the field at Michigan Stadium to play No. 4 nationally ranked Michigan (2-0) as 47.5-point underdogs (noon, WTNH-TV8).

He doesn’t fixate on it, though. He noted that he is not a coach who is motivated by outside influences. He has never paid attention to the betting line, nor will he ever place a bet.