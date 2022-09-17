ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Pass Christian sophomore’s first interceptions help Pirates drop rival St. Stanislaus

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

It was a special day for a father and son down in The Pass.

Locked in a defensive battle with cross-bay rival St. Stanislaus, Pass Christian sophomore defensive back Lathan Lewis picked off Hudson Osborne in the third quarter and sent the homecoming crowd into a frenzy.

The loudest cheer boomed from the PA system: “No. 5 on the field, No. 1 in my heart!” It was PCHS PA announcer Rickey Lewis, Lathan’s father.

The interception was the first of two for Lathan on the night and they propelled the Pirates (3-1) to a 21-3 win over the Rock-a-Chaws (1-3).

“I was just being a dad, I guess the dad took over as I was announcing,” Rickey Lewis said after the game. “It hit me out of nowhere, like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I was just as excited as he was. I get really emotional about any Pirate big play because I’m a Pirate. I played on this field, graduated in ‘95 and now my son is playing football just like I did... but, man, when it was my son, it went to another whole level. Couldn’t contain myself.”

Lathan’s first interception came late in the third quarter when the Pirates were still holding onto a slim 7-3 lead. It directly led to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ladd Scriber to Larry Burks.

It was Scriber’s second scoring toss of the game after launching a 71-yard pass to Anthony James in the second quarter.

Lathan came through again in the fourth quarter with another interception, this time bringing it all the way back for what appeared to be a pick-six. That return was called back due to a flag, but Lashowan Laneaux got the points back on the ensuing offensive drive with a short plunge into the end zone.

Just as after the first interception, Rickey was thrilled after the second: “No. 5 on the field, No. 1 in our hearts!”

“That just made it way better,” Lathan said on his father’s call. “He’s taught me a lot of things. It feels good to hear him call my name.”

This is Lathan’s first season on the varsity roster and if you ask PCHC Chase Carmody, Lathan’s moment was bound to come.

“That kid is one of the hardest working, best kids we have,” Carmody said. “He shows up to work. We had weeks like last week where we played a wing-T team and we don’t have as many DBs on the field and he doesn’t get a lot of playing time. When we called his number, he came back tonight and played well.”

Lathan’s defense was a force against St. Stanislaus. The Rock-a-Chaws were held out of the end zone for the first time since the 2020 playoffs.

Osborne threw into three interceptions on the night, the third takeaway coming from Burks.

“We got to a little better of a job in protection and we got to be crisper in our routes,” St. Stanislaus head coach Nate Encrapera said. “We got to do a better job of a lot of things supporting (Hudson’s) ability to play at a high level.”

Pass Christian’s win puts it one step closer to a second consecutive winning season, something that hasn’t happened at The Pass since 1990-91.

“This one is always big, those guys across the bridge, it’s always a battle when you play them,” Carmody said. “It means a lot to our community. These kids grow up together, they see each other at restaurants. We got bragging rights for a year so I’m proud of that.”

The Pirates round out their non-district schedule next week at Poplarville. St. Stanislaus will face Bay High at home.

As for Lathan, he said to expect “plenty more” interceptions.

“It’s just the start,” according to the proud dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GA6A0_0hz3uzMy00
Pass Christian’s Lathan Lewis intercepted his first two career passes in Friday’s win over St. Stanislaus. His father, Rickey Lewis, announced the plays from the PA booth. Scott Watkins

