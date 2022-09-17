ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burglary suspects involved in high-speed chase arrested after hourslong search

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Authorities searched for several people in Elysian Park who fled from a disabled vehicle following a high-speed pursuit.

The chase began in Burbank as the driver fled at high speeds on the 5 Freeway before changing to the 210 Freeway. Burbank police said the vehicle was wanted in connection to a burglary.

The driver weaved in and out of lanes, splitting between vehicles and getting on and off of multiple freeways, at times traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Around 9:35 p.m., the vehicle left the freeway and began navigating surface streets in a residential neighborhood in Elysian Park.

  Authorities pursued a vehicle at high speeds on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 (KTLA)
    Authorities pursued a vehicle at high speeds on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmYVN_0hz3ut4c00
    Following a high-speed chase on multiple freeways, law enforcement officers searched a residential neighborhood for the occupants of the vehicle on Sept. 16, 2022. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpqNt_0hz3ut4c00
    Following a high-speed chase on multiple freeways, law enforcement officers searched a residential neighborhood for the occupants of the vehicle on Sept. 16, 2022. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnQGw_0hz3ut4c00
    Following a high-speed chase on multiple freeways, law enforcement officers searched a residential neighborhood for the occupants of the vehicle on Sept. 16, 2022. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNxOB_0hz3ut4c00
    Following a high-speed chase on multiple freeways, law enforcement officers searched a residential neighborhood for the occupants of the vehicle on Sept. 16, 2022. (KTLA)

Minutes later, after failing to navigate a tight turn, the vehicle became disabled as it went onto the sidewalk and appeared to get wedged between a fence.

As many as four occupants of the vehicle exited from the vehicle’s window then fled on foot with no law enforcement around to pursue them.

Authorities inundated the area where the vehicle crashed in search of the occupants.

Los Angeles police searched for the suspects with assistance from Burbank police, the California Highway Patrol and multiple K9 units.

Officers eventually focused their search at one home in particular. Video from Sky5 showed the home’s residents evacuating with their young children and running to the safety of police.

Multiple officers with guns drawn gathered on the side of the building where a police dog was deployed in what appeared to be a courtyard of the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IUuJ_0hz3ut4c00
One person is taken into custody following an hourslong standoff and search in Elysian Park on Sept. 16, 2022 (KTLA)

Just after 11 p.m., one person was taken into custody, but authorities continued to search for additional suspects. Several hours later, police announced that all of the involved suspects were located and apprehended.

