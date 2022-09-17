ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Local man accuses ECSO of police brutality

By Madalyn Bierster
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUPK1_0hz3u4aA00

ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – “When I dialed on the phone, I thought they were going to kill me, you know. These guys are just out of hand. ‘Were you scared for your life or anything?’ Oh, the whole time,” said Odessa man, Dennis Roberson.

He sat down with ABC Big 2 News exclusively. He says he was assaulted by several Ector County Sheriff’s deputies last year.

On October 3rd, 2021 Odessa native and local business owner, Dennis Roberson says deputies came onto his property looking for a suspect involved in a traffic violation. He said it was his friend that had come by just a few minutes before.

“The suspect that they were looking for admitted that, that that was his truck and that he was involved in some kind of traffic altercation somewhere else,” said Roberson.

Roberson says from there, the deputies began questioning him for no reason.

“And the guy said that it was his company truck. So one deputy was talking to him and I was sitting looking at these other two. They kept on talking and talking. I was like look, man, I got nothing to do with that. I don’t know nothing about all that he has going on. And I explained to them that, you know, take him and, you know, y’all get off my property, that trucks not on my property,” said Roberson.

Marvilyn Blair is a local attorney. She’s representing Roberson in this case

“We have a right to feel protected by our police and sheriff. And the fact that Mr. Roberson wasn’t even a suspect, that he was on his business property, that he asked them to leave because they were starting to ask him questions and they had no warrant they had no probable cause. And from what I see in the video, no reasonable suspicion to even talk with him,” said Blair.

After deputies began questioning Roberson, he told them to leave from his property and began to turn around. That’s when Roberson says and body cam video confirms that things got violent.

“It was a traumatic event. The guys are military trained in hand combat and it took three of them to jump me from behind,” said Roberson.

“I find it very disconcerting that two of your deputies and a supervisor came to a man’s business in search of a suspect found the suspect. And when asked to leave the property, which was my client’s legal right, Mr. Robertson’s legal right, and they didn’t leave. And this incident ensued,” said Blair. “It would have been different had he not had he been a suspect, but they already had the suspect so-called in custody and they were already talking with him. Mr. Roberson was just a bystander, basically.”

From there, Roberson asked deputies repeatedly to call 911. He says he has several internal injuries previous to this incident and that he now needed medical attention.

When he says deputies did not call for medical attention initially, Roberson tried to on his own phone. That’s when his phone was thrown and he says it hit a windshield of one of the cars on his property. Then body cam video shows he was slammed up against another car.

“I was in handcuffs, and I picked up the phone. That’s when he slammed me on that SUV again after he snatched it, he threw it and they grabbed me up again,” said Roberson. “They strained my back and my neck pretty bad. I don’t have any ribs on my right side. So and they kept slamming me against stuff, it was some internal injuries.”

Roberson says he is blind in his right eye as well.

He has had to undergo months of physical therapy since the incident.

“Two and a half months of back, therapy now I’m doing neck therapy and they scheduled me for two months of that. Also, I’m getting injections in my back. It’s interfering with my dealership. I’m having to go to the doctors and take time off and stuff. And I’m not up to speed when it comes to the paperwork.” said Roberson.

“We’ve waited a while, tried to work with the sheriff’s office to so that we didn’t have to, so that Mr. Roberson didn’t feel he had to go public with it. He wanted, you know, justice to be done. He wanted to be made whole.” said Blair.

He says this is in addition to the damage to his porch, car and cellphone that still has not been offered to be fixed.

He’s now looking for assault charges to be filed and the deputies to be reprimanded accordingly.

“They called me about two weeks later, a lieutenant did and said that they was going to reprimand them guys and they weren’t going to pay for my windshield. But I never did get an answer to exactly what reprimand happened, or whatever,” said Roberson.

“I mean, I think society our community needs to be made aware. And I think the sheriff’s office needs to be held accountable.” said Blair.

“Get some training and learn how to treat citizens like citizens, that’s fine with me.” said Roberson.

Roberson says since the incident, deputies have been harassing him at his place of business.

“Oh, well, shortly after that, they started stopping my customers and stuff, and then they started having traffic stops right in front, which I’ve been out there 22 years and we don’t have that type of activity out there.” said Roberson.

Blair says she will continue to defend her client.

She says she has not yet filed any petition, because they have tried to work with the ECSO to keep this incident out of the courtroom.

“We’ve already done a demand letter because, like I said, we tried to work with the sheriff’s office behind the scenes. They stonewalled us.” said Blair.

We did reach out to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis to see if he wanted to talk about this case.

He wouldn’t talk about this on camera, but he did release a statement that reads in part quote:

“We have been advised not to make any comments due to pending litigation.”

He went on to say, “One of the deputies involved now works for Monahans, and left the department voluntarily. Another deputy involved has not been suspended.”

From this point, Mr. Roberson says he is looking for justice to be served, after he says he was refused an apology by all involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 27

Rebecca Reynolds
4d ago

sure is Crazy & Uncalled for they do a lot more than folks realize folks die in that jail and they try to push it under the rug I think ,I think they don't go thru any real police training ,they have job fairs and I remember the sheriff saying Just come on out we need to fill many positions we will find a spot for all. Well that comforting so they get a badge and a chip on their shoulder WE MUST STAND AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY

Reply(1)
7
Drecanon
3d ago

Cowards that hide behind a badge, they make the real officers look bad. Tax money paying salary of those worthless cowards. I hope it does go to court, id do my part to stop those types of actions that are completely unnecessary, pretty much want to arrest anyone that hurts their feelings, what a joke....

Reply
6
Brandy Strawn
3d ago

So somebody needs to find out what this deputy who moved to monahan's name is and report him to the monahan's sheriff department to be watched to make sure hes not treating any other people in Monahans the same way

Reply
4
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Elementary school intruder allegedly high on meth

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police arrested 33-year-old Michael Duran after he was allegedly caught breaking into Burnet Elementary. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, Duran ran to the north entrance of the school and when he was […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested on warrant, accused of assaulting pregnant wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife. Ricardo Uribe, 26, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.  According to an affidavit, on July 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Keystone Drive to investigate a disturbance. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD responds after woman hides in neighbor’s garage to escape assault

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his fiancé. Robert Beck, 43, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to court documents, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Big Easy Street after a man called 911 […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning. According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monahans, TX
City
Odessa, TX
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning.  According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged after teen tells police he was ‘beaten’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said a 16-year-old boy made an outcry of abuse. John Adam Marcantel, 39, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, the investigation began on June 5, after a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man calls 911 on ex-wife, ends up in jail instead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife. 46-year-old Lee Adams has been charged with assault by strangulation.  According to court documents, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to Adams’ home after he called 911 and said his ex-wife […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD student arrested for threatening to shoot a teacher

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today ECISD sent out a statement regarding a Nimitz 8th grader, who was arrested after threatening to shoot a teacher. The threat came after the teacher stepped between two students who were arguing with each other. The 8th grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Violent Crime#Tx
ABC Big 2 News

Man fires multiple rounds inside bar amid fight, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly fired multiple shots inside a local bar during a fight Friday night. Jorge Tarango, 29, has been charged with 15 counts of Deadly Conduct, one count of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating yet another supermarket theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on August 29, the man pictured below was caught on camera stealing several slabs of ribs from United Supermarket on 8th Street. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Detective Hughes […]
ODESSA, TX
howafrica.com

Eighth-Grader Facing Felony Charges for Assaulting Black Female Teacher

Authorities in Texas arrested and charged an eighth-grade student who was filmed attacking a Black female teacher after the two got into a dispute over a cellphone. According to WFLA, the altercation occurred at Bowie Middle School. Authorities have since charged the teen with first degree felony: Aggravated Assault of...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC Big 2 News

Man injured while breaking into apartment, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he broke into an apartment and assaulted a woman inside. Terry Ratliff Jr. has been charged with burglary.  According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an apartment home in the 2700 block of N […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of stealing 10k worth of tools from area business

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of tools from an area business. Misty Brooks, 44, has been charged with Theft.  According to court documents, the theft happened in early August when Brooks reportedly visited a friend at his apartment that […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a young man accused of breaking into vehicles.  According to OPD, on September 10, officers responded to the area of Bruce Avenue and Fitch Avenue to investigate a reported auto burglary after a young suspect in a hoodie was […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Aggravated Assault and Robbery in Monahans Friday

MONAHANS, Texas — Friday, Monahans Police Department were dispatched to a Kent Kwik at 2113 South Stockton Ave in response to a reported Aggravated Assault and Robbery. Once the officers got there, the individuals involved had already left, travelling South on S. Stockton, also getting involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2900 block of S. Stockton.
MONAHANS, TX
KCBD

6 vehicle crash, 5 injured in Ector Co.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a six-vehicle crash that left five people injured on Interstate 20 in Ector County. The call came in at approximately 4:50 p.m. A truck tractor was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near the 104 mile marker...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that an accident on I-20 has shut down Westbound lanes at mile marker 105. CBS7 is also working to get information on a second accident on I-20 that is causing the Eastbound lanes to reach a standstill. According to DPS, an...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy