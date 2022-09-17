Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County commissioners proclaim September as National Recovery Month in county
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Board of Commissioners proclaimed as part of a resolution during its meeting Tuesday that September would be National Recovery Month in the county. The resolution follows the nationwide movement of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration declaring National Recovery Month every...
county17.com
Rain or shine: Hundreds gather for annual Memory of the 8 run
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunderclouds loomed, lightning flashed, and rain filled the tops of running shoes as more than 200 people gathered outside M&K Oil on S. 4-J Road Friday night. They formed a loose crowd next to the roadway; Gillette police officers sprinted through the rain to their patrol...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Breed; Morgan
Father Glenn Ray Breed: June 27, 1948 – September 11, 2022. Father Glenn Ray Breed, 74, of Cheyenne, died on September 11, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 27, 1948 in Cheyenne. Father Breed was a geophysicist in the oil exploration business working for Texas Instruments and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man Wins Over $1 Million In Las Vegas Slot Machine
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was supposed to be a quick weekend trip for Cheyenne businessman Marc Thayer. And it was. It just turned out to be a profitable one as well. Thayer, owner of a home and business security system company in Cheyenne, flew...
capcity.news
Cheyenne and Laramie County to offer meetings about Fifth Penny Sales Tax
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Informational meetings have been scheduled by the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County in order to discuss the Fifth Penny General Purpose Sales Tax. This tax will be on the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election ballot, with absentee/early voting beginning Friday, Sept. 23. The Fifth Penny...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 to provide mobile health services to students in the district
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced that it will be partnering with HealthWorks in order to provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to the district. This program would provide students, faculty, and staff the help they need through mobile school-based health clinics. The program...
WATCH: Josh Allen’s Father Sings National Anthem at University of Wyoming
Former University of Wyoming quarterback and NFL superstar, Josh Allen, was not able to attend Friday night's Pokes game against the Air Force Academy, but his father, Joel Allen, did sing the National Anthem to open the evenings festivities (while wearing his son's Buffalo Bills jersey). Unfortunately for the fans...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café
The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
oilcity.news
Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/19/22–9/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Robert Rush – Theft: Felony...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way
Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for public assistance in locating suspects connected to trash fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may have a connection to a dumpster fire that occurred this week. A fire was ignited behind the building of the Bicycle Station at 2634 Dell Range Blvd., and camera...
capcity.news
Area skateboarders ‘Shred 4 Stef’ to benefit local teen who suffered rare traumatic brain injury
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When skateboarding friends noticed that Stefani Perdue had wandered away July 26 from the Brimmer Park skatepark on Windmill Road in Cheyenne, they at first didn’t think much of it. Perdue, 19, is described as shy and reserved by family and friends, someone whose departures...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Opens as 22-Point Favorite Versus Wyoming
After a 3-TD loss to Oregon, BYU opened as a 22-point favorite versus Wyoming in Provo. The over/under for the game is 49.5. BYU fell down to 19 in the AP poll after the loss to the Ducks. The Cowboys are 3-1 on the season and are coming off a home win versus a good Air Force team. The Cowboys’ lone loss was a 38-6 defeat at Illinois in week 0. Their other two wins are a 3-point home win over Tulsa and 33-10 win over FCS foe Northern Colorado.
Cheyenne Cops Trying to ID Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Mayor’s Store
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two males in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4. According to a department Facebook post, a camera caught the duo (pictured above) taking construction delineators from the parking...
