Cheyenne, WY

county17.com

Rain or shine: Hundreds gather for annual Memory of the 8 run

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunderclouds loomed, lightning flashed, and rain filled the tops of running shoes as more than 200 people gathered outside M&K Oil on S. 4-J Road Friday night. They formed a loose crowd next to the roadway; Gillette police officers sprinted through the rain to their patrol...
GILLETTE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Breed; Morgan

Father Glenn Ray Breed: June 27, 1948 – September 11, 2022. Father Glenn Ray Breed, 74, of Cheyenne, died on September 11, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 27, 1948 in Cheyenne. Father Breed was a geophysicist in the oil exploration business working for Texas Instruments and...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man Wins Over $1 Million In Las Vegas Slot Machine

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was supposed to be a quick weekend trip for Cheyenne businessman Marc Thayer. And it was. It just turned out to be a profitable one as well. Thayer, owner of a home and business security system company in Cheyenne, flew...
CHEYENNE, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
City
Veteran, WY
Y95 Country

Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café

The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
oilcity.news

Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning

CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/19/22–9/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/19/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Robert Rush – Theft: Felony...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
101.9 KING FM

Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way

Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
WYOMING STATE
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Opens as 22-Point Favorite Versus Wyoming

After a 3-TD loss to Oregon, BYU opened as a 22-point favorite versus Wyoming in Provo. The over/under for the game is 49.5. BYU fell down to 19 in the AP poll after the loss to the Ducks. The Cowboys are 3-1 on the season and are coming off a home win versus a good Air Force team. The Cowboys’ lone loss was a 38-6 defeat at Illinois in week 0. Their other two wins are a 3-point home win over Tulsa and 33-10 win over FCS foe Northern Colorado.
LARAMIE, WY

