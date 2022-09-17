ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Quarles says Bucs are ‘our own worst enemy right now’

A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” ETSU coach George Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Blountville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight

ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for concerts Wednesday and Thursday for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff. Wednesday’s performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work

BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated to be well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Tribe#Football Team#American Football#Dobyns Bennett#Indians
Johnson City Press

ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions

Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season

The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee High golfer reflects on albatross at Crockett Ridge

(WCYB) — Tennessee High junior Carter Myers has only been playing golf for two-and-a-half years but has already accomplished one of the rare feats in the game. Playing in a charity golf tournament at Crockett Ridge Golf Course, Myers double-eagled the Par 5 18th hole. Golfers refer to this accomplishment as an, "albatross."
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year

KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award, including Loudermilke of the Kingsport City Schools (KCS).
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions

ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy