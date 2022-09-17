Read full article on original website
Gate City holds off upset-minded John Battle
GATE CITY — John Battle did all it could Tuesday to neutralize Gate City star Makayla Bays. In the end, it didn’t matter.
Roundup: Daniel Boone downs Providence in neighborly matchup
Tiffany Pope netted two goals as the Daniel Boone girls soccer team took a 5-1 non-conference win at Providence Academy Tuesday night. Shyra Phan, Kassie Estep and Vanessa Taft also had scores for the Lady Trailblazers. Cassidy Church had an assist.
South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles; UH boys, girls qualify for region
BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to wins in Monday’s District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 to win the boys team title. They won by an even larger margin, 163-203, in the girls’ competition.
Quarles says Bucs are ‘our own worst enemy right now’
A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” ETSU coach George Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium.
Bristol officials impressed with great crowd for Bass Pro Shops night race
Bristol, TN — Even though you will never hear the numbers it was obvious to those in attendance that the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was the biggest in some time. What used to be the hardest ticket in NASCAR, was not so hard the last few […]
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight
ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for concerts Wednesday and Thursday for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff. Wednesday’s performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Big-time challenges await for Indians, Hilltoppers
It’s Reckoning Friday for a pair of Northeast Tennessee heavyweights. No, it isn’t the biggest game of the regular season for either Dobyns-Bennett or Science Hill, and neither team even faces a region opponent.
BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work
BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated to be well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions
Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season
The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
Tennessee High golfer reflects on albatross at Crockett Ridge
(WCYB) — Tennessee High junior Carter Myers has only been playing golf for two-and-a-half years but has already accomplished one of the rare feats in the game. Playing in a charity golf tournament at Crockett Ridge Golf Course, Myers double-eagled the Par 5 18th hole. Golfers refer to this accomplishment as an, "albatross."
WyldeHeart returns to close out Bert Street Music Series at Johnson City's MPCC amphitheater
WyldeHeart was set to open this year’s Bert Street Music Series but Mother Nature had other ideas. The group will play a rescheduled show at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m. WyldeHeart formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s...
Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award, including Loudermilke of the Kingsport City Schools (KCS).
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
Pitch contest to help Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock connect with new vendors
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — As construction continues at the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, it's now looking for new businesses to connect with. The casino wants to break into new markets and identify vendors that supply various products and services -- and it plans to do so with a pitch contest.
