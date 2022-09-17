ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Animal Shelter

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
MIDLAND, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Young baseball player remembered at Odessa prayer vigil

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families, friends, baseball players, and coaches mourned a young athlete during a candlelight vigil at McKinney Park in Odessa on Monday night. Oscar Valentin “Vale” Gonzalez played for Basin Prospects Baseball, according to the team’s Facebook page. Oscar was killed in a car accident. Out of respect for Oscar’s family, Yourbasin.com […]
ODESSA, TX
FMX 94.5

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

MISD Board selects Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s board selected Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district at last night’s monthly board meeting. Spencer has been MISD’s Chief of Administrative Services since 2020, but will now take on the duties of superintendent until the board makes their final decision later this year.
MIDLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride

No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
LUBBOCK, TX

