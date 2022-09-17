Read full article on original website
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Lady Dawgs begin district play on Friday. Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.
Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
Midland Animal Shelter
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
Young baseball player remembered at Odessa prayer vigil
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families, friends, baseball players, and coaches mourned a young athlete during a candlelight vigil at McKinney Park in Odessa on Monday night. Oscar Valentin “Vale” Gonzalez played for Basin Prospects Baseball, according to the team’s Facebook page. Oscar was killed in a car accident. Out of respect for Oscar’s family, Yourbasin.com […]
Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
MISD Board selects Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s board selected Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district at last night’s monthly board meeting. Spencer has been MISD’s Chief of Administrative Services since 2020, but will now take on the duties of superintendent until the board makes their final decision later this year.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ector County (Ector County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Ector County. The officials stated that six vehicles were involved in the crash that [..]
