ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Spotsylvania County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
Spotsylvania County, VA
Government
Inside Nova

Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake

There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: Arlington County K-9 retires after 8 years of service

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Arlington County Police K-9 named Duke just wrapped up his final day on the job after eight years. Authorities said Duke worked in the patrol and narcotics detection division. He will now spend retirement with his handler and his family. Arlington police say...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Board Of Education#School Board Chair
WJLA

Alexandria mayor speaks out over 'excessive' proposed water rate hike

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Residents in Alexandria could soon see the cost of the water they drink going up for good. Right now, many of them are paying about $7 more a month, according to Virginia American Water, which requested a rate hike in May. At that point, water bills went up, while the State Corporation Commission considers the increase.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

State fair opens this week

The State Fair of Virginia starts in just a few days and visitors to the event will see a focus on agriculture this year. The State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. Officials say agriculture and forestry will be a primary focus of the Fair with numerous equine and livestock exhibits. There will also be several competitions including the ever-popular giant pumpkin contest. The Fair’s horticulture tent will also showcase Virginia grown farm products including crops like corn, tobacco and wheat. Once again, the State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy