FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Parents, district officials continue to be divided over West Jordan Elementary rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Parents and district officials continue to disagree over whether West Jordan needs to be rebuilt. The resounding message coming from a group of parents in the Jordan School District was "not enough time" as a decision on whether to close or rebuild their children's school will take place in November.
Students ask former Vice President Mike Pence about running in 2024
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took his message about building strong American families and defending freedom, to the Utah Valley community. Pence admonished a crowd of around 700 to “put families first." “For our civilization to prosper, for our nation to achieve our greatest...
Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
City leaders drafting new response to Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The mayor, city council, and city staff members in Cottonwood Heights are in the process of drafting a new response to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as the agency explores the possibility of building a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. During a work...
Man arrested, accused of threatening to kill school bus driver, students in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill a school bus driver and several students in Davis County. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was booked in the Second Judicial District on charges related to assault or threat of violence against a school employee and one count of assault against a peace officer.
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
Multiple windows smashed during burglary at Tongan United Methodist Church in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Several windows were smashed during a burglary at Provo's Tongan United Methodist Church. Provo City Police Department said the incident occurred at 1044 North Geneva Road on Monday. Multiple windows and property inside were discovered to be damaged. The cost of damage was unknown. Police...
Son mourns passing of Valter Nassi, well-known restaurant owner in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many in Salt Lake City are mourning the loss of one of the city's most well-known restaurateurs, Valter Nassi. He passed away Wednesday at 76 years old. Valter's son Enrico told 2News that they came to Salt Lake in the late 90s and opened...
Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
3-year-old hospitalized after falling from second story window in West Jordan
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after officials said she fell from a second story window in Salt Lake County. They said the girl fell 18 feet from a window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Dr. in West Jordan on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
New convention center hotel could mean boost for downtown business
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Along with FanX in town at the Salt Palace Convention Center this week, Salt Lake City has plenty more conventions in store. That’s in part because of the new Hyatt Hotel next to the convention center set to open soon. Bryant Larsen, communications...
University of Oregon interim president addresses offensive chants at game against BYU
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The University of Oregon’s interim president published a letter condemning intolerance after a group of fans were filmed shouting an offensive chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a game against Brigham Young University. The viral video...
Officials charge 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing couple in 'random act of violence'
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy from West Valley City has been charged in a stabbing incident that police are calling a "random act of violence." A Taylorsville couple was transported Tuesday in critical but stable condition after the suspect allegedly attacked them inside their own home in the early morning hours.
Pharmacist offers tips to help you save on prescription medicine
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paying for expensive medications is getting harder for people as a result of the increased cost of the majority of American purchases, especially for those with low incomes. "With the price of groceries going up and the pandemic, sometimes I have to go without...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
