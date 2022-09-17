ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Students ask former Vice President Mike Pence about running in 2024

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took his message about building strong American families and defending freedom, to the Utah Valley community. Pence admonished a crowd of around 700 to “put families first." “For our civilization to prosper, for our nation to achieve our greatest...
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
LAYTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Mediation#K12#The School Board
kmyu.tv

Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kmyu.tv

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
ROY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy