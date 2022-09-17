ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Provo police seek tips after local church damaged, burglarized

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking for the public’s help with information on a church burglary. On Monday, officers responded to the scene at 1044 N. Geneva Road. “Multiple windows and property inside was found damaged,” says a statement issued by police....
CBS Austin

Police: 2 critically injured after juvenile breaks into Utah home, stabs couple

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah couple is recovering at the hospital after a juvenile broke into their house and stabbed them early Tuesday, authorities said. At this time, it appears the suspect and the victims are strangers, according to Taylorsville Police. Officers responded to two 911 calls at...
ABC4

Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
ABC4

UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
kmyu.tv

Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
Gephardt Daily

Man charged with stabbing 2 strangers 6 days apart at same Salt Lake City location

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say stabbed a stranger who was sitting on a downtown park bench Saturday has been booked into jail. Suspect Mario Fresques — who turned 32 Sunday (today), his probable cause statement says — was booked on two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
ksl.com

3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
kmyu.tv

Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
KSLTV

Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
ABC4

Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
ABC4

Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
