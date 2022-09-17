Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Provo police seek tips after local church damaged, burglarized
PROVO, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking for the public’s help with information on a church burglary. On Monday, officers responded to the scene at 1044 N. Geneva Road. “Multiple windows and property inside was found damaged,” says a statement issued by police....
CBS Austin
Police: 2 critically injured after juvenile breaks into Utah home, stabs couple
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah couple is recovering at the hospital after a juvenile broke into their house and stabbed them early Tuesday, authorities said. At this time, it appears the suspect and the victims are strangers, according to Taylorsville Police. Officers responded to two 911 calls at...
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
KUTV
Officials charge 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing couple in 'random act of violence'
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy from West Valley City has been charged in a stabbing incident that police are calling a "random act of violence." A Taylorsville couple was transported Tuesday in critical but stable condition after the suspect allegedly attacked them inside their own home in the early morning hours.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested after allegedly hitting school bus driver, threatening to kill passengers
SUNSET, Utah — A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he hit a school bus driver and then threatened to kill him and the rest of the passengers on board. Barry Gene Bambrough was arrested and booked into jail on charges of:. assault on a peace officer...
West Valley City man dragged after suspect steals pickup truck
West Valley City Police are looking for any sign of a thief that dragged a man in his own truck as he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing it early Monday morning.
kmyu.tv
3-year-old hospitalized after falling from second story window in West Jordan
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after officials said she fell from a second story window in Salt Lake County. They said the girl fell 18 feet from a window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Dr. in West Jordan on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
kmyu.tv
Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
KUTV
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with stabbing 2 strangers 6 days apart at same Salt Lake City location
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say stabbed a stranger who was sitting on a downtown park bench Saturday has been booked into jail. Suspect Mario Fresques — who turned 32 Sunday (today), his probable cause statement says — was booked on two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
ksl.com
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover burglary tools, broken glass on Weber County man
A Weber County man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies stopped the 56-year-old Roy man traveling westbound on S.R. 40, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants from outside of Summit County.
kmyu.tv
Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
KSLTV
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
