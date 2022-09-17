Read full article on original website
Familiar faces: SU's Anae, Beck set to coach against their former UVA team
Syracuse football has officially put a target on their backs in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The team is off to their first 3-0 start since 2018, remaining undefeated following a thrilling, last minute victory over the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Saturday. The Orange pulled out the win in the last...
Woman brought to hospital following fire at Brighton Towers in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fire crews have responded to a fire inside an apartment building of Tower II at the Brighton Towers Apartments in Syracuse early Tuesday morning. First calls came in around 5:30 a.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Dispatch. Fire officials on scene said the fire was contained...
Popeyes opening on Monday in Oswego
Syracuse, NY — A Popeyes is opening in Oswego on Monday. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and celebrations begin at 5 p.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Billy Barlow. “Oswego is such a great community. We have been welcomed with open arms here and are excited...
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren to perform in Syracuse this Fall
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren will be making a stop in Central New York this November. The two are set to take the Hinds Theater stage at the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse on Saturday, November 19th. The show is part...
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named program director of 93Q, two radio hosts promoted
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse radio DJ Rick Roberts has been named the program director for 93Q (WNTQ-FM), after former Program Director Tom Mitchell left the station after 26 years. Roberts has been with the station for over 25 years since launching his career at 93Q while he was in...
Ithaca College to test campus emergency alert system Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College will conduct a regular test of its outdoor warning system sirens around 12:00 p.m. Thursday. The college tests the system periodically to increase awareness of it among the campus community and to ensure that it is working properly, the college said. Local residents may...
CNY Tuesday: Gigi's Playhouse
Cicero, N.Y. — Gigi's Playhouse of Cicero has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. This organization helps bring happiness and achievement to those with Down Syndrome. You can watch the story above. CNY Tuesdays was created by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.
More humidity, rain and thunder for Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday started out dry with some sun and clouds, however by mid to late afternoon as expected some showers and downpours moved through parts of CNY. For the rest of tonight we'll continue to see off and on showers and downpours becoming fewer and fewer overnight. The reason...
City of Oswego to hold "Trunk or Treat" event at the Oswego Speedway this October
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, announced they will host a free, walk-thru "trunk or treat" Halloween event at the racetrack on Saturday, October 29th from noon to 3 PM. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon across CNY
An early week cold front will likely bring thunderstorms to the region. Scattered morning showers will give way to a line of thunderstorms that will push southeast through the afternoon. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms might develop which would be capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds.
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
Cake Bar Café pairs Vietnamese coffee with unique desserts in Downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — If you're looking for a spot to try some unique desserts and delicious coffee, the Cake Bar Café in downtown Syracuse is the place to go. The café, located near Clinton Square, is a Vietnamese coffee shop run by Duyen Nguyen who learned how to cook from her mother.
Oneida Indian Nation to launch cannabis operation with retail locations expected late 2023
VERONA, N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation announced Monday that it will launch a cannabis operation with the construction of a full-scale, 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility expected to begin in October. The facility will be located on Hill Road in Verona. The operation will include retail locations,...
Onondaga County holds free car seat inspections on Monday at Cicero Police Department
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County will be holding free car seat inspections and assistance on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cicero Police Department. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says inspections will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians. They also use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to teach parents and caregivers how to choose, then properly install the appropriate seat. The model takes into account the child’s age, size, and the vehicle itself.
Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
Convicted rapist Christopher Block back in prison following parole violation
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Convicted rapist Christopher Block is back in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and imprisoned at the Elmira Correctional Facility, according to DOCCS. While out on parole in 2019, Block led authorities in Skaneateles on a manhunt after he cut his ankle...
Rome Police investigating, searching for suspects in two stolen vehicle complaints
ROME, N.Y. — Rome Police are investigating two stolen vehicle complaints from early September; one from Rome Health, and one from a towing company. Officers responded to Rome Health on 1500 North James Street on September 9 around 4 p.m. When they arrived, officers spoke to an employee who...
Upstate animal hospitals constantly triaging, facing staffing "crisis"
Trying to find space for patients hundreds of miles away has become an almost daily task for local veterinary offices, a problem expected to get worse after Onondaga County's sole 24 hour animal hospital announced it will have to scale back its hours. The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY said...
Gun buyback event in Onondaga County resulted in collection of 172 firearms
SYRACUSE N.Y. — 172 firearms and over 50 pounds of ammunition were turned in to law enforcement during a gun buyback event on September 17 hosted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Camillus Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepted...
