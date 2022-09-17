ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Familiar faces: SU's Anae, Beck set to coach against their former UVA team

Syracuse football has officially put a target on their backs in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The team is off to their first 3-0 start since 2018, remaining undefeated following a thrilling, last minute victory over the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Saturday. The Orange pulled out the win in the last...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Woman brought to hospital following fire at Brighton Towers in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Fire crews have responded to a fire inside an apartment building of Tower II at the Brighton Towers Apartments in Syracuse early Tuesday morning. First calls came in around 5:30 a.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Dispatch. Fire officials on scene said the fire was contained...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Popeyes opening on Monday in Oswego

Syracuse, NY — A Popeyes is opening in Oswego on Monday. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and celebrations begin at 5 p.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Billy Barlow. “Oswego is such a great community. We have been welcomed with open arms here and are excited...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren to perform in Syracuse this Fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren will be making a stop in Central New York this November. The two are set to take the Hinds Theater stage at the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse on Saturday, November 19th. The show is part...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca College to test campus emergency alert system Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College will conduct a regular test of its outdoor warning system sirens around 12:00 p.m. Thursday. The college tests the system periodically to increase awareness of it among the campus community and to ensure that it is working properly, the college said. Local residents may...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesday: Gigi's Playhouse

Cicero, N.Y. — Gigi's Playhouse of Cicero has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. This organization helps bring happiness and achievement to those with Down Syndrome. You can watch the story above. CNY Tuesdays was created by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

More humidity, rain and thunder for Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday started out dry with some sun and clouds, however by mid to late afternoon as expected some showers and downpours moved through parts of CNY. For the rest of tonight we'll continue to see off and on showers and downpours becoming fewer and fewer overnight. The reason...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Oswego to hold "Trunk or Treat" event at the Oswego Speedway this October

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, announced they will host a free, walk-thru "trunk or treat" Halloween event at the racetrack on Saturday, October 29th from noon to 3 PM. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon across CNY

An early week cold front will likely bring thunderstorms to the region. Scattered morning showers will give way to a line of thunderstorms that will push southeast through the afternoon. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms might develop which would be capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County holds free car seat inspections on Monday at Cicero Police Department

Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County will be holding free car seat inspections and assistance on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cicero Police Department. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says inspections will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians. They also use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to teach parents and caregivers how to choose, then properly install the appropriate seat. The model takes into account the child’s age, size, and the vehicle itself.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
SYRACUSE, NY
