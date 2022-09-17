ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

fox26houston.com

3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Messaging battle underway in race to be Harris County Judge

HOUSTON - 48 days out from the midterm election and the messaging battle in the race for Harris County Judge is well underway. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo appears to be placing her chips on a controversial issue her office has no statutory authority to control, one way or the other.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Child hospitalized following major two-vehicle crash in west Harris County

KATY, Texas - A child was rushed to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in west Harris County. Details are limited so it's unclear what caused the crash, as of this writing. According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, traffic investigators were called to Grand Parkway and Katy Fwy for a major crash involving two vehicles.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

3 teens shot at rented house party in west Harris County, sheriff says

KATY, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting during a party in west Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to a shooting at a home used as a short-term rental for a party in the 21100 block of Bridge Springs Ln in Katy around 11:30 p.m. We're told around 200 people, mostly teenagers, were there for a party when someone opened fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in SW Houston shooting, police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey. No other details have been released by officials. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deputy struck by vehicle while working extra job directing traffic

A deputy was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while working an extra job directing traffic on Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred before 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of Eldridge, officials say. According to the sheriff’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

North Forest High School student Making the Grade

He's a four-sport athlete who still has time to put in the work in the classroom, and he has a great GPA to prove it. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Kobe Wright is making the grade at North Forest High School.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2-year-old child found dead inside shooting victim's vehicle in Houston

HOUSTON - We're learning new information following a deadly shooting at a southwest Houston parking lot. Authorities have recovered a shooting victim's vehicle on the 5900 block of Elm around 6 p.m. with an approximately 2-year-old child found dead inside. Houston police said it all began earlier in the day...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway Rules

Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV ("Sponsor") and the Texas Renaissance Festival, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX

