fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
Messaging battle underway in race to be Harris County Judge
HOUSTON - 48 days out from the midterm election and the messaging battle in the race for Harris County Judge is well underway. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo appears to be placing her chips on a controversial issue her office has no statutory authority to control, one way or the other.
12-foot alligator captured in middle of road in Harris County neighborhood
ATASCOSITA, Texas - While you may run into traffic on Monday morning, you won’t have to worry about running into this on your commute. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables' Office shared photos of a 12-foot alligator that was captured in a neighborhood near Atascocita. Constable deputies responded to...
Child hospitalized following major two-vehicle crash in west Harris County
KATY, Texas - A child was rushed to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in west Harris County. Details are limited so it's unclear what caused the crash, as of this writing. According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, traffic investigators were called to Grand Parkway and Katy Fwy for a major crash involving two vehicles.
3 teens shot at rented house party in west Harris County, sheriff says
KATY, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting during a party in west Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to a shooting at a home used as a short-term rental for a party in the 21100 block of Bridge Springs Ln in Katy around 11:30 p.m. We're told around 200 people, mostly teenagers, were there for a party when someone opened fire.
New lawsuit filed against Harris County deputy who shot unarmed man in 2018
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The family of Danny Ray Thomas, an unarmed Houston man who was killed by a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy in 2018, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer who shot him. Thomas’ children, parents, and sister stood on the steps of the Harris County...
Man killed in SW Houston shooting, police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey. No other details have been released by officials. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep...
Deputy struck by vehicle while working extra job directing traffic
A deputy was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while working an extra job directing traffic on Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred before 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of Eldridge, officials say. According to the sheriff’s...
30-year-old capital murder defendant free from jail after posting $9,000 bond
HOUSTON - 30-year-old Eric Todd Semien and three others are charged with capital murder in the May 26, 2016, deaths of Javier Moreno and Roger Pantoja. "They killed two people, and they also put a gun to a young mother with a 2-month-old, they put a gun to her head as well," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
North Forest High School student Making the Grade
He's a four-sport athlete who still has time to put in the work in the classroom, and he has a great GPA to prove it. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Kobe Wright is making the grade at North Forest High School.
Video: Man comes to woman’s aid during robbery in Houston; suspect sought
HOUSTON - A Good Samaritan saved a woman from an attacker and ended up pistol whipped and hospitalized. But Simon Mancilla Sr. says, although he was seriously injured, he would do it all again. It happened in North Houston. A woman had just a left a check cashing store on...
2-year-old child found dead inside shooting victim's vehicle in Houston
HOUSTON - We're learning new information following a deadly shooting at a southwest Houston parking lot. Authorities have recovered a shooting victim's vehicle on the 5900 block of Elm around 6 p.m. with an approximately 2-year-old child found dead inside. Houston police said it all began earlier in the day...
1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
Texas Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway Rules
Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV ("Sponsor") and the Texas Renaissance Festival, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.
Suspect charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of man at clothing store
Authorities are searching for a suspect charged in the deadly shooting of a man at a Harris County clothing store in March. Adrian R. Brooks, 42, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 33-year-old Matthew Archield. Around 7 p.m. March 19, the sheriff’s office...
$19M Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket sold in Montgomery County
WILLIS, Texas - Check your tickets! Someone won the jackpot, and the prize has yet to be claimed. The Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated annuitized $19 million matched all six numbers for the Sept. 17 drawing. According to the Texas Lottery, the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at...
Wanted suspect accused of shooting man during fight in Houston parking lot
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during a fight in a parking lot earlier this month. According to HPD, Carl Penny, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The shooting occurred just before...
2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil: FDA warning against 'Sleepy Chicken' Tik Tok challenge
HOUSTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a new warning against the latest Tik Tok Challenge where users are cooking chicken with NyQuil. For those we spoke with around Houston, they haven’t heard of the new challenge. But nonetheless, like other challenges, they can't believe it’s a thing.
