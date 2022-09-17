Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park defeats Mountain Brook for the third time this season
MOUNTAIN BROOK – Spain Park traveled to Mountain Brook to take on the Spartans for the third time this 2022 season on Thursday, Sept 15. The Jaguars defeated the Spartans for the third time 3-1. The Jaguars first defeated the Spartans in August 2022 2-1, securing their victory in their final set. Then again they faced Mountain Brook in a tournament held on Sept. 3 when they went undefeated against the Spartans in the two-set match.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs
It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo defeats West Blocton in their latest blowout
WEST BLOCTON – Montevallo added another win to its latest hot streak after traveling to West Blocton on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers in their eighth blowout match of the season, beating West Blocton 3-0. The Bulldogs had an incredibly strong evening against the Tigers in a three-set sweep. Montevallo took commanding leads in each set, eventually winning each by 10 points to set up a final score of 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 in the 3-0 win.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 6
We’ve hit the midway point of the 2022 season, which means a break from region play this week, but the games are no less exciting with a battle of defending state champs, two in-county matchups and several other highly-anticipated games. We break down each on this week’s show and name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 46:18 mark.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 15 through Sept. 2
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 15 through Sept. 2. -Identity theft from Meadowbrook Road, Birmingham. Aug. 17. -Unauthorized use of a credit card (two counts) from 1050 Main Street, Montevallo. Totals of $13.57 used at Alabaster Exxon, $7.30...
