Friday Night Flights 2022: September 16 Full Show

By Sydney Haulenbeek
 4 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights highlighted local high school football on September 16, as they delve into the second week of the 2022 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

Check out more Friday Night Flights content HERE .

