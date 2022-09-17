ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area

Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22.  SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Stockton Flavor Fest wins 'Best New Festival' award at IFEA convention

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is taking home a new piece of hardware after the 65th Annual International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) convention. During the IFEA/Haas and Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, Stockton Flavor Fest came out on top in the Best New Festival or Event category.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

These historic theaters in Sacramento are still in operation

(KTXL) — Sacramento, a city that goes to great lengths to highlight art and performance, is home to several theaters still in operation that were built during the early days of cinema and some from the early 1900s. Below, the historic theaters in the city that are still showing movies and performances. Crest Theatre The Crest […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Regional Transit unveils 'Rolling Library Train'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit and the Sacramento Public Library has a new way to give riders access to reading materials on the way to their destination -- a library-themed train!. The walls and seatbacks inside the train car look like bookshelves lined with books. "In those bookshelves...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

How a French Camp school's dance celebrates Mexican Independence Day

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — Students at French Camp Elementary School are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual cultural dance performance. It's filled with bright costumes, lively music and some fast dance moves. However, teacher said the students are working hard to make it all look easy - all while learning some important lessons along the way.
FRENCH CAMP, CA
ABC10

National Mah Jongg tournament held in Sacramento for the first time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day-long National Mah Jongg tournament is happening for the first time in 85 years in Sacramento. Held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Sacramento's riverfront, this tournament welcomes hundreds of thousands of people from different countries, states, and backgrounds, all competing to win. Barbara...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Visit Sacramento launches Spanish language website

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time since its founding, the travel organization ‘Visit Sacramento’ launched a Spanish-language website named ‘Bienvenidos a Sacramento.’. With Spanish being the 2nd largest language spoken in Sacramento and Spanish speakers making up the largest group of tourists to the city,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Pumpkin Patches in Roseville and Placer County

Autumn and Halloween fun at local pumpkin patches and beyond. Roseville, Calif. – Pumpkin Patches in Roseville, South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, “There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of perfect candidates to choose from.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

From Tupac to Mariah Carey, here are songs that reference Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are many songs that mention California, especially some of the state’s bigger cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco.  But there’s no shortage of Sacramento being mentioned in songs. If you want to add some songs to your playlist, here are songs that reference Sacramento.  Note: Some of these […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Free Museum Day, September 17

Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for two people.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County Farmers’ Market Schedule

Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville, Auburn & Folsom are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

