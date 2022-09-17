Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area
Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22. SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
abc10.com
Stockton Flavor Fest wins 'Best New Festival' award at IFEA convention
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is taking home a new piece of hardware after the 65th Annual International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) convention. During the IFEA/Haas and Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, Stockton Flavor Fest came out on top in the Best New Festival or Event category.
Tom Morello to play free concert in Sacramento to support California farmworkers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello will take the stage in Sacramento, but instead of tuning up at the Golden 1 Center, he'll be performing at the Capitol. "SACRAMENTO!! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers," Morello said on Twitter. The concert...
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14
Tickets are on sale for the October 14 Day of the Dead Party.(Eduardo Dorantes/Unsplash) A Day of the Dead Party will be hosted by Sacramento's California Museum on October 14. There will be mariachi music, a dance performance, pop-up shops by local artists and the opening of an art exhibition.
These historic theaters in Sacramento are still in operation
(KTXL) — Sacramento, a city that goes to great lengths to highlight art and performance, is home to several theaters still in operation that were built during the early days of cinema and some from the early 1900s. Below, the historic theaters in the city that are still showing movies and performances. Crest Theatre The Crest […]
rosevilletoday.com
Nick the Greek Fountains at Roseville
Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported.
Sacramento Regional Transit unveils 'Rolling Library Train'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit and the Sacramento Public Library has a new way to give riders access to reading materials on the way to their destination -- a library-themed train!. The walls and seatbacks inside the train car look like bookshelves lined with books. "In those bookshelves...
How a French Camp school's dance celebrates Mexican Independence Day
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — Students at French Camp Elementary School are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual cultural dance performance. It's filled with bright costumes, lively music and some fast dance moves. However, teacher said the students are working hard to make it all look easy - all while learning some important lessons along the way.
National Mah Jongg tournament held in Sacramento for the first time
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day-long National Mah Jongg tournament is happening for the first time in 85 years in Sacramento. Held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Sacramento's riverfront, this tournament welcomes hundreds of thousands of people from different countries, states, and backgrounds, all competing to win. Barbara...
Visit Sacramento launches Spanish language website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time since its founding, the travel organization ‘Visit Sacramento’ launched a Spanish-language website named ‘Bienvenidos a Sacramento.’. With Spanish being the 2nd largest language spoken in Sacramento and Spanish speakers making up the largest group of tourists to the city,...
Kevin Hart adds Sacramento show for his “Reality Check Tour”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kevin Hart is making a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center this winter. The comedian and actor will be making a Sacramento stop on Dec. 11 as part of the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.” The Sacramento show is one of added tour stops Hart announced on Monday. […]
rosevilletoday.com
Pumpkin Patches in Roseville and Placer County
Autumn and Halloween fun at local pumpkin patches and beyond. Roseville, Calif. – Pumpkin Patches in Roseville, South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, “There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of perfect candidates to choose from.
From Tupac to Mariah Carey, here are songs that reference Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are many songs that mention California, especially some of the state’s bigger cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco. But there’s no shortage of Sacramento being mentioned in songs. If you want to add some songs to your playlist, here are songs that reference Sacramento. Note: Some of these […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Free Museum Day, September 17
Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for two people.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘916 Day’ Beautification Event Marred by Homeless Encampment
On Sept. 13, 2022, the Sacramento City Council declared “916 Day” to “celebrate city parks as the cornerstone of our 916 Community.” On Sept. 16 and 17, city parks commissioners held a number of “beautification and service events” at a handful of locations. In...
'A slice of Citrus Heights' | Sunday Funday event to be bigger, better than before
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sunday Funday is coming back to Citrus Heights, after two years of being canceled by COVID-19 restrictions, just in time to celebrate the cities 25th anniversary. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rusch Park, 7801 Auburn Blvd.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Farmers’ Market Schedule
Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville, Auburn & Folsom are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather...
'We’re so lucky' | Mosquito Fire evacuees grateful to return home
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity kept the Mosquito Fire from growing throughout the day. Containment is almost near half, standing at 47%. Crews were able to boost the numbers by completing several sections of fire line along the eastern flank of the fire. Due to...
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
