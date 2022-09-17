ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlee, MT

montanasports.com

Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon commits to Griz Softball

HELENA — After a more than impressive junior season (21-5 overall, 14-0 in Western AA), with the Capital Bruins softball team, it's no surprise that senior pitcher Nyeala Herndon peaked the interest of the University of Montana softball program. "I'm so I started kind of late. It really started...
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

Montana's Carly Anderson named Big Sky Player of the Week

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana setter Carly Anderson earned her first career Big Sky Conference Player of the Week award on Monday, being named the league's top offensive player over the past week. It marks Montana's second player-of-the-week award in the past three weeks, part of a successful non-conference slate that saw the Grizzlies post their most non-conference wins and best winning percentage in 17 seasons.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Griz notebook: Montana garners No. 2 national ranking; Pat O'Connell honored by Big Sky

MISSOULA — Montana’s continued return to dominance has now led to a No. 2 ranking in the national Top 25 poll for the first time since 2010. UM moved up one spot to second place in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which was released Monday. The Griz are tied with South Dakota State at 1,267 points, although they received six first-place votes and the Jackrabbits got five.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
DARBY, MT
NBCMontana

Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates

MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Montanan

Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship

New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT

