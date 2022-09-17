Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon commits to Griz Softball
HELENA — After a more than impressive junior season (21-5 overall, 14-0 in Western AA), with the Capital Bruins softball team, it's no surprise that senior pitcher Nyeala Herndon peaked the interest of the University of Montana softball program. "I'm so I started kind of late. It really started...
montanasports.com
Montana's Carly Anderson named Big Sky Player of the Week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana setter Carly Anderson earned her first career Big Sky Conference Player of the Week award on Monday, being named the league's top offensive player over the past week. It marks Montana's second player-of-the-week award in the past three weeks, part of a successful non-conference slate that saw the Grizzlies post their most non-conference wins and best winning percentage in 17 seasons.
montanasports.com
After blistering through non-conference play, Montana Grizzlies shift focus to Big Sky slate
TERRE HAUTE, IND. — It was another convincing non-conference win for the Montana Grizzlies football team on Saturday when they defeated the Indiana State Sycamores, 49-14. Now, the Grizzlies shift their focus to Big Sky Conference play as they get set to begin their conference slate. The Grizzlies outscored...
montanarightnow.com
Griz notebook: Montana garners No. 2 national ranking; Pat O'Connell honored by Big Sky
MISSOULA — Montana’s continued return to dominance has now led to a No. 2 ranking in the national Top 25 poll for the first time since 2010. UM moved up one spot to second place in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which was released Monday. The Griz are tied with South Dakota State at 1,267 points, although they received six first-place votes and the Jackrabbits got five.
Caught on video: Bear takes a dip in the Clark Fork River
Caught on video: Bear takes a swim across the Clark Fork River near the Sha-ron Fishing Access Site.
NBCMontana
FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
NBCMontana
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
KULR8
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates
MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
Speed limit reduced on Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers
The speed limit is being dropped from 70 mph to 60 mph on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers.
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
Sunday Streets event returns to Missoula
The Lewis and Clark neighborhood was full of people walking and biking as a part of the Sunday Streets Missoula event.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Trial set for Missoula man accused of shooting father in 2021
The trial for a Missoula man accused of shooting his father to death in 2021 has been set for February 2023.
NBCMontana
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office seeks owner of money found in Florence
MISSOULA, Mont. — No one has stepped forward to claim a large amount of money. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office said a good Samaritan found a significant amount of cash Saturday in the Florence area, and it hopes to return it to the owner. Deputies are thanking the American...
Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
