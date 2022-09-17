PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darius Slay had no idea James Harden was rooting on the Eagles from a seat near the sideline until he saw the Philadelphia 76ers star on the big screen. So what did Slay do? The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ran over to Harden and gifted him the first ball of his two interceptions against Minnesota. Harden even stuck around after the game and had Slay autograph the ball — not a bad souvenir from another Eagles’ win at the Linc. Slay, though, had his star-struck choice of celebrities to choose from. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper (wearing an Eagles hat) was in the house. So was Questlove and noted Eagles fan — both in real life and fiction — actor Bradley Cooper (in an Allen Iverson T-shirt).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO