Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
3 Aaron Judge replacements the Yankees should already have an eye on
The New York Yankees should already start keeping tabs on these three players who can maybe help to replace Aaron Judge or at least a few of the things he offers them. In terms of replacing Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees will have a hard task. Not too many players in the sport can do what he can on both sides of the ball. In fact, one could argue there is no one who can quite replicate what he does.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge contract: Predicting what kind of deal Yankees star will get in free agency after historic 2022
It would be difficult to have a better contract year than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star and AL MVP frontrunner is putting the finishing touches on a historic season, one that has him chasing a Triple Crown as well as Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, and he's doing it right before free agency. Judge, who hit home run No. 60 on Tuesday night, has set himself up for a massive, massive payday.
NFL・
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
NBC Sports
Why Ramos' latest Giants audition lasted just two games
It was a huge surprise when the Giants called Heliot Ramos up from Triple-A on the first weekend of the season, but it was all part of a plan they felt could set him up for a breakthrough 2022 season. Coming off a promising spring, Ramos was promoted early so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season
Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
Eagles QB Hurts shines in front of MVPs Harden, Harper
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darius Slay had no idea James Harden was rooting on the Eagles from a seat near the sideline until he saw the Philadelphia 76ers star on the big screen. So what did Slay do? The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ran over to Harden and gifted him the first ball of his two interceptions against Minnesota. Harden even stuck around after the game and had Slay autograph the ball — not a bad souvenir from another Eagles’ win at the Linc. Slay, though, had his star-struck choice of celebrities to choose from. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper (wearing an Eagles hat) was in the house. So was Questlove and noted Eagles fan — both in real life and fiction — actor Bradley Cooper (in an Allen Iverson T-shirt).
Comments / 0