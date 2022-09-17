Read full article on original website
3 Aaron Judge replacements the Yankees should already have an eye on
The New York Yankees should already start keeping tabs on these three players who can maybe help to replace Aaron Judge or at least a few of the things he offers them. In terms of replacing Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees will have a hard task. Not too many players in the sport can do what he can on both sides of the ball. In fact, one could argue there is no one who can quite replicate what he does.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL・
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason
Expect the Cat Man "in some capacity" in the postseason for Los Angeles
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in the MLB in the past decade, and they recently clinched the NL West crown for the ninth time in the past 10 years. Currently sporting a 101-44 record, the Dodgers appear to be the favorites once more to take the World Series […] The post ‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Harrison Bader quotes Derek Jeter in strong message to fans ahead of Yankees debut
New York Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader is set to make his debut for the club on Tuesday after coming over in the Jordan Montgomery trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Ahead of his team debut, Bader had a strong message for Yankees fans, quoting club legend Derek Jeter in the process. Via Bryan Hoch, Bader […] The post Harrison Bader quotes Derek Jeter in strong message to fans ahead of Yankees debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge makes it harder for Shohei Ohtani to win MVP after reaching Triple Crown territory
Aaron Judge is the heavy favorite to win the American League MVP, and for most people, that isn’t even up for debate. But there are still fans out there who believe that even with the historic season the New York Yankees slugger is having, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels still deserves to take […] The post Aaron Judge makes it harder for Shohei Ohtani to win MVP after reaching Triple Crown territory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied with his performance.
Giancarlo Stanton achieves extremely rare feat on Aaron Judge’s historic night
Aaron Judge isn’t the only powerful man on the New York Yankees’ roster. The team still has Giancarlo Stanton, who knows how to punish baseballs and send them to the moon, which he did again Tuesday night to give the Yankees a 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates via his walk-off grand slam. Until that […] The post Giancarlo Stanton achieves extremely rare feat on Aaron Judge’s historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tank-less: Cubs release Frank Schwindel
Frank Schwindel's time with the Cubs has officially come to a close after the team granted him his unconditional release on Sunday. Schwindel was designated for assignment on Saturday. So closes the book on Schwindel's time on the North Side, one year after he provided Cubs fans thrilling moment after...
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 9/20/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Athletics prediction and pick. Luis Castillo takes the bump for the Mariners, while J.P. Sears gets the call for the Athletics. Luis Castillo was dominant in his most recent start on Sept. 14 against the San Diego Padres, […] The post MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 9/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 60th homer for MLB history
Aaron Judge is him. The New York Yankees slugger just hit a milestone-setting home run to reach 60 blasts for the season. Check out the monster moon shot that puts him right at the doorstep of Roger Maris’ American League record: Home. Run. No. 60. 🔥 Aaron Judge is a monster pic.twitter.com/PqWuS7p94v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 60th homer for MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
