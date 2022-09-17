Ukraine war - latest: Russia facing calls for war crimes tribunal over mass graves

Russia is facing calls for an international war crimes tribunal after the discovery of mass graves in Ukraine.

It comes as the Ministry of Defence questioned whether Russian frontline forces have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault in the east of the country.

Any substantial loss of territory here would “unambiguously undermine” Vladimir Putin ’s strategy for the conflict, the experts say.

Mr Putin warned on Friday that Ukraine risks provoking “more serious” action from Moscow with its sweeping counteroffensive, claiming that “we so far have responded with restraint”.

He vowed to press on with his “special military operation” during his address to reporters after attending a meeting of Asian world leaders, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, in Uzbekistan.

He said the “liberation” of Ukraine‘s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia ’s main military goal and that he has no intention of giving up the fight.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi offered a public rebuke to Mr Putin for the first time and the Russian leader admitted there were also concerns about the situation in Beijing.