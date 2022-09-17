ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Most Americans prefer democracy over authoritarianism

Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leadership, centralized autocracy, militarism, forceful suppression of opposition, belief in social hierarchy and subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race.

Hmm … sounds like a group of individuals that we know.

45 is more or less damaged goods. Americans don’t look too favorably on a candidate who tried to overthrow a government based on outright lies. Plus there are laws against insurrectionists who engage in threats to democracy. Treasonous actions cannot be rewarded by allowing the person or persons to run for government office.

The smokescreen once put up by 45 has been breached. Some of his ardent supporters are finally realizing him for the charlatan that he really is. I think family members asked the questions that Fox News and other right-wing networks refused to ask.

Even as corrupt as Bill Barr was as 45’s attorney general, he finally had to come clean after Jan. 6, which brought down the wrath of 45 on Barr, but the writing is on the wall.

Who cares? Ukraine cares — a 45 presidency would have not been pro-Ukrainian, thus giving Russia the green light to topple that proud country.

Ads being ran by the Lincoln Project depicting 45’s corruptness seem to be getting under his skin — another reason his followers are getting off the train. Omaroso said more Blacks needed to get on the train. I’m sure she felt some kind of way after she was put off at the first stop.

I guess the Proud Boys weren’t too happy having her as an ally.

Dallas E. Ford

Rocky Mount

