Metairie, LA

FNF: Rummel keeps megaphone and unbeaten record with 31-12 win over Shaw

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 4 days ago

Highlights of Friday’s action between Archbishop Rummel and Archbishop Shaw featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Rummel defeated Archbishop Shaw, 31-12 Friday night.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

