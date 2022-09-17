ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FNF: Jesuit falls to Lafayette Christian 28-25

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJS9J_0hz3ozaM00

Highlights of Friday’s action between Jesuit and Lafayette Christian featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Blue Jays fell to Lafayette Christian, 28-25.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

View more September 16 scores HERE

