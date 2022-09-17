ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

The Lehigh Acres schools have gone wild

There were 7 fights in Lehigh Middle School in one day. One child was so injured that he needed to be transported in a wheelchair. Parents it is dangerous for your children when schools are out of control like this. Superintendent Dr. Bernier needs to increase the security threefold until...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NAACP filing complaint against Cape Coral police for high school brawl arrest

The Lee County NAACP is filing a complaint against the Cape Coral Police Department for an arrest made after a brawl at a basketball game hosted at Mariner High School. The NAACP says that David Church, 46, was denied his right to file a complaint as a victim when CCPD arrested him in the wake of a brawl that broke out at a Sept. 7 basketball game between Ida Baker and Dunbar high schools. Church, from Lehigh Acres, faces a battery charge. Investigators say he ran from the stands and punched a coach in the face during the game, igniting the fight.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida man, 35, charged with $2.6 million COVID-19 theft

FT. MEYERS, Florida: A Florida man, Daniel Joseph Tisone from Naples, has pleaded guilty to stealing COVID-19 relief funds worth more than $2.6 million. Court documents showed that Tisone, 35, pleaded guilty in the Fort Myers federal court to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transactions and possession of ammunition by a convicted.
NAPLES, FL
Dr. Cindy Banyai addresses Byron Donalds’ vicious attacks on Republicans

Democratic Congressional Candidate in Southwest Florida, Dr. Cindy Banyai, was made aware of recent events between Byron Donalds and his political rivals in Collier County. Several videos showing a scuffle between Donalds’ Senior Advisor, Larry Wilcoxson, and other members of the Collier County Republican Party have surfaced. Mr. Wilcoxson seemed to be shouting at members of the meeting and needed to be physically restrained by local law enforcement.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units

Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
NAPLES, FL
NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Announce Collaboration

NAPLES, Fl. – September 19, 2022 –NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Health System are excited to announce a collaboration that will enhance the care we can provide to our community’s youngest members and their families while keeping them closer to home here in Naples and Southwest Florida.
NAPLES, FL
Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures

Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing

You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
New Boil Water Notice in south Fort Myers

A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers. Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Man allegedly stabs 2 children in his care while they were sleeping

NAPLES, Fla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man who allegedly used synthetic cannabis stands accused of stabbing two children while they were sleeping. According to a news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Trevor Kilian allegedly committed the crime in the Ibis Cove community near Immokalee Road. Deputies reportedly responded to the scene, pulled the injured children out to an ambulance, and located Kilian on the master bedroom floor.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
