The Lehigh Acres schools have gone wild
There were 7 fights in Lehigh Middle School in one day. One child was so injured that he needed to be transported in a wheelchair. Parents it is dangerous for your children when schools are out of control like this. Superintendent Dr. Bernier needs to increase the security threefold until...
Investigation underway into origin of South Fort Myers High School threat
Children are afraid to go to school, and parents are just as scared to send their kids back after an active shooter threat at South Fort Myers High School on Friday. It turned out to be a hoax shortly after LCSO got there, but even though the call was fake, the aftermath-and the fear is real.
Meet Eric Engelhart (D) your candidate for House District 77 …
News of United Property & Casualty stopping insurance in Florida is just one part of a major crisis in Florida. The Republican ran Legislature and the governor gave $2 Billion of our tax dollars to the reinsurance program last May 2022. This was done to so call prop up insurance companies.
NAACP filing complaint against Cape Coral police for high school brawl arrest
The Lee County NAACP is filing a complaint against the Cape Coral Police Department for an arrest made after a brawl at a basketball game hosted at Mariner High School. The NAACP says that David Church, 46, was denied his right to file a complaint as a victim when CCPD arrested him in the wake of a brawl that broke out at a Sept. 7 basketball game between Ida Baker and Dunbar high schools. Church, from Lehigh Acres, faces a battery charge. Investigators say he ran from the stands and punched a coach in the face during the game, igniting the fight.
Florida man, 35, charged with $2.6 million COVID-19 theft
FT. MEYERS, Florida: A Florida man, Daniel Joseph Tisone from Naples, has pleaded guilty to stealing COVID-19 relief funds worth more than $2.6 million. Court documents showed that Tisone, 35, pleaded guilty in the Fort Myers federal court to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transactions and possession of ammunition by a convicted.
After ‘bizarre’ twist, man drops legal case to ban books in Sarasota
A lawsuit against the Sarasota County School Board alleging sexually explicit material in books was dismissed last month when a judge ruled the plaintiff had no legal basis. Then, the plaintiff filed legal papers that took aim at the judge herself. Robert Louis Craft, 45, initially wanted a sheriff to...
$1.5 million to improve Lehigh Acres roads approved by Lee County Commissioners
Some of the roads that have made this year’s round of roads to be resurfaced and striped include Lee Blvd, Gunnery Rd N, and Joel Blvd. “This won’t just be the major roads, several roads that people drive through to get home are also on this list,” said Greenwell.
Student threatens to blow up bus, shoot students at Florida middle school
A student was arrested after making several mass casualty threats to a Southwest Florida middle school.
Dr. Cindy Banyai addresses Byron Donalds’ vicious attacks on Republicans
Democratic Congressional Candidate in Southwest Florida, Dr. Cindy Banyai, was made aware of recent events between Byron Donalds and his political rivals in Collier County. Several videos showing a scuffle between Donalds’ Senior Advisor, Larry Wilcoxson, and other members of the Collier County Republican Party have surfaced. Mr. Wilcoxson seemed to be shouting at members of the meeting and needed to be physically restrained by local law enforcement.
Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units
Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Announce Collaboration
NAPLES, Fl. – September 19, 2022 –NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Health System are excited to announce a collaboration that will enhance the care we can provide to our community’s youngest members and their families while keeping them closer to home here in Naples and Southwest Florida.
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures
Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
Habitat for Humanity provides tools to help those struggling with debt, housing
As record-high inflation continues, more Americans use credit cards to pay their bills. Florida has the third most credit card debt in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study. Habitat for Humanity gives you the tools to knock out that debt. This Habitat for Humanity home in the works symbolizes...
Collier County woman spied on by drone while changing
You’ve heard of a peeping Tom, but what about a peeping drone? That’s what one woman says was spying on her while she changed inside her home in Collier County. A woman says she and her mother both noticed a strange noise outside, and when they looked out the window, they saw a drone staring back at them.
About 600 remain under boil water alert in Lee County
Lee County Utilities says neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road are under the boil water notice. The County said it's because of a water main break.
Man allegedly stabs 2 children in his care while they were sleeping
NAPLES, Fla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man who allegedly used synthetic cannabis stands accused of stabbing two children while they were sleeping. According to a news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Trevor Kilian allegedly committed the crime in the Ibis Cove community near Immokalee Road. Deputies reportedly responded to the scene, pulled the injured children out to an ambulance, and located Kilian on the master bedroom floor.
City of Fort Myers nixes Bruno’s of Brooklyn at old firehouse building
A taxpayer-funded project will be shelved in Southwest Florida, which means a property worth millions of dollars will continue to gather dust. The former News-Press building in downtown Fort Myers has been on the market for months. The city owns it and wants to sell. The city hoped to sell...
Comments / 2