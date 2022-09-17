ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows. The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Gaston

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening. The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph with higher gusts. The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Simulation center opens for students at UNF’s Brooks College of Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s being called a game-changer in how nursing students train to save lives, and on Tuesday night, a state-of-the-art simulation center opened for scholars at the University of North Florida’s Brooks College of Health. The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement will provide quality,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

A night in photos: 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards were held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Andrew. A Robinson, Jr. Theater on the University of North Florida Campus. The event began with a red carpet welcome, followed by a pre-gala party before the winners in the seven categories were announced along with spectacular live music performances.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body found at Southside dog park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Clay County local races

All but one Clay County elective office -- county commission and school board seats and a county judge -- were decided in the August primary when one candidate received more than 50% of the vote. The only county government position on the ballot in November is Clay County Commission, District...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The infamous 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, which has been recognized as one of the top five most terrifying haunted houses in the U.S. by USA Today, is once again your choice for Jacksonville’s best haunted house. This year’s (2022) haunted experience includes mazes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Infant dies after being left in hot car, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a hot car outside a residence on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road in reference to an unresponsive child. Silcox said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

