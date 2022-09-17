Read full article on original website
News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows. The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in...
Tropical Storm Gaston
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening. The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph with higher gusts. The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast...
Simulation center opens for students at UNF’s Brooks College of Health
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s being called a game-changer in how nursing students train to save lives, and on Tuesday night, a state-of-the-art simulation center opened for scholars at the University of North Florida’s Brooks College of Health. The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement will provide quality,...
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
A night in photos: 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards were held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Andrew. A Robinson, Jr. Theater on the University of North Florida Campus. The event began with a red carpet welcome, followed by a pre-gala party before the winners in the seven categories were announced along with spectacular live music performances.
Residents in Jacksonville neighborhood unite against racism as flyers show up again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another round of hate speech flyers were found outside of a neighborhood on the Southside this weekend in front of homes in the Holiday Hill neighborhood. It reads in part: “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children.”. Neighbors asked to remain anonymous...
Body found at Southside dog park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
Clay County local races
All but one Clay County elective office -- county commission and school board seats and a county judge -- were decided in the August primary when one candidate received more than 50% of the vote. The only county government position on the ballot in November is Clay County Commission, District...
Jacksonville perfume plant wants lawsuit by Murray Hill residents tossed out, argues it has no merit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for a Jacksonville-area perfume plant will argue Wednesday to have a lawsuit filed against them dismissed. Murray Hill homeowners behind the suit say strong smells coming from the Westside facility are making life unbearable. The International Flavors and Fragrances Chemical Holdings says the lawsuit has...
Jacksonville mother sentenced to life in prison in death of 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter. Former Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams, 30, gets credit for 1,043 days served and has 30 days to appeal. Judge Kevin Blasz handed down the sentence Tuesday afternoon,...
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
New app aims to tackle homelessness in Jacksonville by offering money to encourage change
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local nonprofit is turning to a new app to help tackle the issue of homelessness in Jacksonville. For decades, Sulzbacher has been working to assist the unhoused in Jacksonville and provide health, housing and financial help. Now, the nonprofit is using a new app to...
Exploring Jacksonville’s rich history: The Jacksonville Public Library
The Jacksonville Public Library had its beginnings when May Moore and Florence Murphy started the “Jacksonville Library and Literary Association” in 1878 was made up by various prominent Jacksonville residents and sought to create a free public library and reading room for the city. Today, the new Main...
Jacksonville’s best haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The infamous 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, which has been recognized as one of the top five most terrifying haunted houses in the U.S. by USA Today, is once again your choice for Jacksonville’s best haunted house. This year’s (2022) haunted experience includes mazes...
Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
Westside High student arrested for having loaded gun, drugs on school grounds, DCPS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools on Monday confirmed that a student from Westside High School was arrested Friday for having a gun and drugs on school grounds. According to a statement sent from the district to parents, it happened at the end of Friday evening’s football game....
Infant dies after being left in hot car, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a hot car outside a residence on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road in reference to an unresponsive child. Silcox said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
Jacksonville residents have mixed emotions on potential new high rise for former site of Jacksonville Landing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Downtown Investment Authority is expected to officially sign off on a $35 million plan to bring new high-rise apartments to the former site of The Jacksonville Landing. The developer’s plan is to integrate with the new Riverfront Plaza, but there’s still more to it. Once...
