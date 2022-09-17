FBI Raids, 2 Impeachments & More: A Roundup Of Donald Trump's Biggest Scandals

Source: mega

While it's safe to say that Donald Trump endured endless controversies during his stint as the President of the United States, his troubles started long before he entered the White House.

Scroll down for a recap on some of his most troublesome moments over the years.

Sexual Assault Accusations

A woman named Jill Harth filed a lawsuit against Donald in 1997, claiming he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her. In total, at least 25 different women have accused him of some form of sexual harassment, from groping and forced kissing to assault and rape.

Impeachment

The New York native became the first Commander in Chief to be impeached twice. In 2020, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress due to his deals with the leader of Ukraine.

He was impeached yet again in 2021 for inciting an insurrection, which occurred at the Capitol.

Mar-A-Lago Raid

On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant to enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, which is located in Palm Beach, Fla. The organization is said to have found nearly 300 government documents, many of which were classified and prohibited from being transported out of the White House.

Additionally, dozens of empty folders were found, hinting that some important docs could have been discarded.

Ties To Jeffrey Epstein

It's believed that Donald and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became fast friends after meeting in the '80s. One anonymous woman claimed that when she was just 14, Epstein introduced her to the former POTUS.

Prior to Epstein's crimes going public, the businessman referred to him as a "terrific guy" who's "a lot of fun" to be with. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side," he added.

Harth recalled how the two "were both seducing women with their money."

Trump University

In 2005, the real estate guru launched Trump University, promising to teach his tricks of the trade to those hoping to enter the industry. People paid over $30,000 to attend what many called a scam, as he had next to nothing to do with the program. Five years later, it shut down, and he handed over $25 million in lawsuits related to the situation.

It was also not technically a "university," so due to legal reasons, he changed the name to The Trump Entrepreneur Initiative.

Issues With Ivana Trump

Trump's late wife, Ivana, hurled multiple damaging accusations at him over the years. To start, she wrote in her book that she was "raped" by him, though she later insisted she worded things incorrectly.

"On one occasion during 1989, Mr. Trump and I had marital relations in which he behaved very differently toward me than he had during our marriage. As a woman, I felt violated, as the love and tenderness, which he normally exhibited towards me, was absent," she reportedly explained. "I referred to this as a 'rape,' but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense."

Donald also cheated on Ivana with Marla Maples.

Being Banned From Twitter

While the former POTUS' Twitter account has been suspended before, the social media platform banned him from the app last year after the riots at the Capitol, as they believed his posts incited violence.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the statement read. "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."