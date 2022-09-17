South Walton secures home win over Arnold

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The South Walton football team stays undefeated after picking up a 27-12 victory over Arnold at home on Friday night.

South Walton improves to 3-0 and will visit Walton on Friday, September 23.

Arnold falls to 0-4 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Friday, September 23.

