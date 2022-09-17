South Walton secures home win over Arnold
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The South Walton football team stays undefeated after picking up a 27-12 victory over Arnold at home on Friday night.
South Walton improves to 3-0 and will visit Walton on Friday, September 23.
Arnold falls to 0-4 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Friday, September 23.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0