SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson hands Archer first region loss
LOGANVILLE — Grayson handed Region 4-AAAAAAA softball leader Archer its first region loss Tuesday, rolling to a 13-5 victory. The Rams improved to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the region, while Archer falls to 8-8 and 6-1 in the region. The Tigers hold a slim lead on Brookwood (6-2) in the region, while Grayson closed the gap on third-place Parkview (5-3).
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweeps to region win over Dacula
BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball Tuesday night. Ashley Sturzoiu led Wolves with 12 kills, and Payton Danley had eight kills. Dylan Cummings led Buford’s defense with 13 digs, and Polly Cummings contributed 22 assists.
Mississippi State seeks bounce-back effort vs. Bowling Green
Mississippi State recorded a pair of impressive wins in its first two nonconference games. The Bulldogs then a 31-16 loss at LSU in their Southeastern Conference opener last week. They will hope to get back on track when they host Bowling Green in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Brookwood defeats rival Parkview in region softball
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Parkview 7-1 in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball on Tuesday. Rachel Clark and Lorelei Sullivan combined to pitch seven innings and hold the Panthers to a run. Clark started and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one run on three hits. Sullivan pitched the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
SWD dominates rival, Marist takes down undefeated foe
Southwest DeKalb High School’s Panthers beat the Redan High School Raiders 55-6 in a DeKalb County football rivalry on Sept. 16, while Marist High School defeated the formerly undefeated Blessed Trinity High School 21-17. The Southwest DeKalb Panthers upped their all-time series record against DeKalb County rival Redan to...
North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State
North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
Eight Gwinnett baseball players chosen for Atlanta Braves' 44 Classic
Eight Gwinnett high school baseball players were selected as participants for the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron. The locals named to the roster were Parkview outfielder Ali Banks, Seckinger shortstop Ira Jefferies,...
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
North Gwinnett's Gavin Zoeller commits to Augusta
North Gwinnett senior Gavin Zoeller committed Tuesday night to the Augusta University baseball program. Zoeller is a left-handed pitcher and an outfielder.
Geoff Collins could be fired as soon as Saturday night, ACC Network analyst predicts
Former Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones expresses the displeasure in the state of the program and how it seems inevitable that Geoff Collins will be removed at some point this season.
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles
Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers. “He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”. No doubt, Bennett has gone...
September 19, 2022: Abrams attacks Kemp in Athens speech
Athenians packed College Square on Saturday to hear Stacey Abrams give a fiery speech for the United Campus Workers of Georgia. Breaches of voting machine data continue to raise concerns for upcoming midterms. Testing of voting equipment has begun in Georgia. And in sports, the Georgia Bulldogs remain on top...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Armed man shows up to high school football game with rifle and two handguns, school says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Just after Archer High School won its home football game Friday night, things took a scary turn. As students celebrated, a spokesperson Gwinnett County Public Schools says one of its school resource officers spotted a man walking through the parking lot armed with a rifle. "They...
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers responded to the store on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of...
Peeping Tom spotted in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Paulding County detectives say there's a Peeping Tom in Oak Glen. A man was caught on camera there peeking through the window of someone's home earlier this week. Detectives are asking that you call their tip line at 770-443-3047 if you...
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
The team behind a transformative project in Johns Creek said the development’s name needs to reflect the melding of people and experiences it aims to bring to the north Atlanta suburb.
