Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E Preston
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Christiansburg's Tanner Evans
Christiansburg football is currently undefeated at 3-0. And in the Blue Demons' last game, Tanner Evans threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-0 victory over William Byrd.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Hillcats fall in the Carolina League Finals to Charleston
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hillcats season came to an end Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. The Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Hillcats 6-2 in Game 2 of the Carolina League Finals to sweep the best of 3 series in 2 games. Charleston scored on a solo homer and then 4 more to jump out to a 5-0 lead. The RiverDogs took a 6-2 to the bottom of the 8th. The Hillcats had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th. They had bases loaded with 2 out, but they grounded out to end the inning. The RiverDogs have now won championships in back-to-back season, including their Low-A East title from last season.
wfxrtv.com
Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game
SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday ahead of cold front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last full day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Southwest and Central Virginia will continue to deal with summer-like heat ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy fog will linger in spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt Co. celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and according to Botetourt County, it is a time when libraries nationwide join together to remind everyone to let their ‘imaginations sing’ at the library!. “A public library is one of the few places where you can...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School
—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
wfxrtv.com
The Academy Center of the Arts to host first Academy Clay Festival
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shaping into some family fun! On Oc. 15, The Academy Center of the Arts will host its first annual Academy Clay Festival in the Pacific Life Parking Lot from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival organizers say, the event is a free family-friendly festival...
wfxrtv.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Multiple injured, families displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later. Smoke...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County School Board hires new Superintendent
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County School Board announced that the search is over, and they have hired a new superintendent, Dr. Bernard F. Bragen Jr. The school system appointed Dr. Bragen at the Tuesday night MCPS School Board meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born and raised in New...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Public Work Department to direct milling and paving operations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Daily and weather permitting milling operations will take place this week, in an operation that began yesterday and will continue until Sept. 22. According to the Public Work Department, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following streets will undergo milling operations from the following locations:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Teen dies from a gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says a male teenager suffered a gunshot wound that lead to his death at a hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street Northwest. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of someone with a gunshot wound.
wfxrtv.com
Information to Lynchburg voters for general election
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The city of Lynchburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia will hold a general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the City’s Registrar’s Office, any voter in the city may vote in the general election for the U.S. House of Representatives for Congressional District 5 and for the At-Large City Council race.
wfxrtv.com
Former Roanoke City Councilman tries to win back seat after being sentenced
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The city council position of former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. was discussed in Roanoke City General District Court on Tuesday. Presiding Judge Onzlee Ware upheld the forfeiture after Roanoke City Council Attorney, Timothy Spencer says he attempted to demonstrate that he was still a member of city council.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. woman accused of child abandonment
BEDFORD, Va.– (WFXR) Sheriff’s deputies making a visit to a home on Jeters Chapel Road reportedly found two children and several badly emaciated dogs. A press release from the Bedford County’s Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home on September 15 to conduct a welfare check with the Department of Social Services.
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt County residents say personal property tax bills are increasing
BOTEROURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt County residents have been receiving notices about their personal property tax that could bring increases. But a lot of people are questioning this decision voted into action by Botetourt County Supervisors. “It’s very unfortunate that our board of supervisors would do this at...
Comments / 0