Daleville, VA

wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Hillcats fall in the Carolina League Finals to Charleston

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hillcats season came to an end Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. The Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Hillcats 6-2 in Game 2 of the Carolina League Finals to sweep the best of 3 series in 2 games. Charleston scored on a solo homer and then 4 more to jump out to a 5-0 lead. The RiverDogs took a 6-2 to the bottom of the 8th. The Hillcats had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th. They had bases loaded with 2 out, but they grounded out to end the inning. The RiverDogs have now won championships in back-to-back season, including their Low-A East title from last season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game

SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday ahead of cold front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last full day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Southwest and Central Virginia will continue to deal with summer-like heat ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy fog will linger in spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daleville, VA
Montvale, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt Co. celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and according to Botetourt County, it is a time when libraries nationwide join together to remind everyone to let their ‘imaginations sing’ at the library!. “A public library is one of the few places where you can...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School

—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

The Academy Center of the Arts to host first Academy Clay Festival

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shaping into some family fun! On Oc. 15, The Academy Center of the Arts will host its first annual Academy Clay Festival in the Pacific Life Parking Lot from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival organizers say, the event is a free family-friendly festival...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple injured, families displaced in Roanoke apartment fire

Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later. Smoke...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Montgomery County School Board hires new Superintendent

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County School Board announced that the search is over, and they have hired a new superintendent, Dr. Bernard F. Bragen Jr. The school system appointed Dr. Bragen at the Tuesday night MCPS School Board meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born and raised in New...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Public Work Department to direct milling and paving operations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Daily and weather permitting milling operations will take place this week, in an operation that began yesterday and will continue until Sept. 22. According to the Public Work Department, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following streets will undergo milling operations from the following locations:
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teen dies from a gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says a male teenager suffered a gunshot wound that lead to his death at a hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street Northwest. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of someone with a gunshot wound.
wfxrtv.com

Information to Lynchburg voters for general election

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The city of Lynchburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia will hold a general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the City’s Registrar’s Office, any voter in the city may vote in the general election for the U.S. House of Representatives for Congressional District 5 and for the At-Large City Council race.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Former Roanoke City Councilman tries to win back seat after being sentenced

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The city council position of former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. was discussed in Roanoke City General District Court on Tuesday. Presiding Judge Onzlee Ware upheld the forfeiture after Roanoke City Council Attorney, Timothy Spencer says he attempted to demonstrate that he was still a member of city council.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Co. woman accused of child abandonment

BEDFORD, Va.– (WFXR) Sheriff’s deputies making a visit to a home on Jeters Chapel Road reportedly found two children and several badly emaciated dogs. A press release from the Bedford County’s Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home on September 15 to conduct a welfare check with the Department of Social Services.
BEDFORD, VA

