Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Hillcats fall in the Carolina League Finals to Charleston
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hillcats season came to an end Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. The Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Hillcats 6-2 in Game 2 of the Carolina League Finals to sweep the best of 3 series in 2 games. Charleston scored on a solo homer and then 4 more to jump out to a 5-0 lead. The RiverDogs took a 6-2 to the bottom of the 8th. The Hillcats had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th. They had bases loaded with 2 out, but they grounded out to end the inning. The RiverDogs have now won championships in back-to-back season, including their Low-A East title from last season.
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Christiansburg's Tanner Evans
Christiansburg football is currently undefeated at 3-0. And in the Blue Demons' last game, Tanner Evans threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-0 victory over William Byrd.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday ahead of cold front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last full day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Southwest and Central Virginia will continue to deal with summer-like heat ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy fog will linger in spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is in...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every home Virginia Tech Football game day provides major increases to foot traffic and takeout orders, but for business owners, the time of kickoff is something they keep an eye on. “On our calendar, we have when day games are, we have when evening games are,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Alleghany County nature preserve picked for setting of new, supernatural movie
COVINGTON, Va. – Parts of Alleghany County will once again be featured on the big screen. A nature preserve in Covington, Beaverdam Falls will be the backdrop in the upcoming film, “Talos: The Knights of Xibalba.”. It’s a supernatural film featuring knights, zombies, and other creatures. Owner...
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
wfxrtv.com
The Academy Center of the Arts to host first Academy Clay Festival
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shaping into some family fun! On Oc. 15, The Academy Center of the Arts will host its first annual Academy Clay Festival in the Pacific Life Parking Lot from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival organizers say, the event is a free family-friendly festival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game
SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning fire at Bojangles in Pulaski County
FAIRLAWN, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Bojangles in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. Authorities say the fire happened in the Fairlawn area of the county and was contained in the kitchen. At this time, there...
WSET
'Guys with ties' program in Franklin Co. featured on NBC News in 2020, shown designed tie
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County schools shared their "Guys with ties" program at Rocky Mount Elementary School. This program idea started with Dr. Lisa Newell the district said. She asked Mr. Swann about starting a group of fifth grade boys for the program. Mr. Swann helped make...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School
—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
Week 4 Odds: West Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are a small road favorite this week.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Public Work Department to direct milling and paving operations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Daily and weather permitting milling operations will take place this week, in an operation that began yesterday and will continue until Sept. 22. According to the Public Work Department, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following streets will undergo milling operations from the following locations:
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
wfxrtv.com
Multiple injured, families displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later. Smoke...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County School Board hires new Superintendent
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County School Board announced that the search is over, and they have hired a new superintendent, Dr. Bernard F. Bragen Jr. The school system appointed Dr. Bragen at the Tuesday night MCPS School Board meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born and raised in New...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
Comments / 0