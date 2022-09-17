LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hillcats season came to an end Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. The Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Hillcats 6-2 in Game 2 of the Carolina League Finals to sweep the best of 3 series in 2 games. Charleston scored on a solo homer and then 4 more to jump out to a 5-0 lead. The RiverDogs took a 6-2 to the bottom of the 8th. The Hillcats had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th. They had bases loaded with 2 out, but they grounded out to end the inning. The RiverDogs have now won championships in back-to-back season, including their Low-A East title from last season.

