Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Magnolia sweeps Rudder 25-13, 25-23, 25-15
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball team dropped a 3 set decision against Magnolia Tuesday night at The Armory. The loss drops the Lady Rangers to 29-9 overall and 1-3 in district play. Londyn Singleton led Rudder with 9 kills, while Neeley Rutledge added 4 kills and 12 digs....
KBTX.com
College Station volleyball tops Consol in crosstown showdown
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat A&M Consolidated 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. College Station’s Avery Psencik led all players with 19 kills. Riley Newton pitched in 8 kills for the Lady Cougars. Lesley Munoz led the Lady Tigers...
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Four
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week Four and Seven teams in the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 5. The 2-1 Cougars had a bye week last Friday and will open district play this week against Leander.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Trio of Aggies has A&M in second at “Mo” Morial after round two
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished the first two rounds of the “Mo” Morial Invitational in second thanks to a trio of Aggies in the top 10 Tuesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club. “Playing 36 holes in a...
KBTX.com
Werner Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. Running in his first race as an Aggie, Werner finished eighth overall with a time of 24:37.0 at the Texas A&M Invitational on the 8k Dale Watts Cross Country course. Topping all but two teams’ top runners, Werner was Texas A&M’s sixth runner as the Aggie men won the team title.
Top Texas WR Target Jalen Hale Announcing Decision Wednesday
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
KBTX.com
Fisher on The 12th Man: “They’re not fans. They’re family”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week, the Texas A&M football team bounced back with a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami, and The 12th Man was in full force to see it. Saturday’s attendance of 107.245 is the third largest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Aggie Game Recap: Miami
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9. “We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”
KBTX.com
Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
KBTX.com
Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns square off in Austin
KBTX.com
Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading...
2 Central Texas school districts revamping procedures for football games
Two local school districts changed their safety policies after a child experienced a scary situation with an alleged would-be kidnapper under the bleachers.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock
Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
KBTX.com
Art from Hearne ISD students showcased at statewide competition
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in the school district’s history three students from Hearne ISD will have their art shown at the Texas Association of School Administrators and School Board’s fall conference. The art exhibit is presented by the Texas Art Education Association and will...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
Comments / 1