Iola, TX

KBTX.com

Magnolia sweeps Rudder 25-13, 25-23, 25-15

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball team dropped a 3 set decision against Magnolia Tuesday night at The Armory. The loss drops the Lady Rangers to 29-9 overall and 1-3 in district play. Londyn Singleton led Rudder with 9 kills, while Neeley Rutledge added 4 kills and 12 digs....
MAGNOLIA, TX
KBTX.com

College Station volleyball tops Consol in crosstown showdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat A&M Consolidated 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. College Station’s Avery Psencik led all players with 19 kills. Riley Newton pitched in 8 kills for the Lady Cougars. Lesley Munoz led the Lady Tigers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Four

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week Four and Seven teams in the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 5. The 2-1 Cougars had a bye week last Friday and will open district play this week against Leander.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Werner Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. Running in his first race as an Aggie, Werner finished eighth overall with a time of 24:37.0 at the Texas A&M Invitational on the 8k Dale Watts Cross Country course. Topping all but two teams’ top runners, Werner was Texas A&M’s sixth runner as the Aggie men won the team title.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Game Recap: Miami

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9. “We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock

Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KBTX.com

Art from Hearne ISD students showcased at statewide competition

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in the school district’s history three students from Hearne ISD will have their art shown at the Texas Association of School Administrators and School Board’s fall conference. The art exhibit is presented by the Texas Art Education Association and will...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.

