Grand Blanc wins tight match against Davison in battle of Flint-area volleyball powers
DAVISON, MI – Round 1 goes to Grand Blanc. But the fight between two of the Flint-area’s best volleyball teams is likely far from over and if history is any indication, these two teams will meet again in the postseason for local superiority. Grand Blanc rallied twice to...
Flint-area football teams trending upward, Power Rankings entering Week 5
FLINT – We’ve got a new No. 1 team atop our weekly Flint-area high school football Power Rankings. But before we get to those, let’s take a look at the teams trending upward entering Week 5 of the season. Davison. The Cardinals received honorable mention in this...
Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game
SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
Hall of Famer Kenn Domerese retiring at Carman-Ainsworth but isn’t done coaching
FLINT – After 48 years, Kenn Domerese is calling it quits as the cross country and track coach at Carman-Ainsworth. But that doesn’t mean he’s hanging up his whistle.
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Lions’ Taylor Decker makes instilling confidence a priority for makeshift O-line
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are getting used to deploying a makeshift offensive line. And veteran left tackle Taylor Decker has made instilling confidence through the bumps in the road a top priority. Last week, Decker told MLive the story of the offensive line sticking up for Logan Stenberg...
Detroit Lions skyrocket in national NFL power rankings after Week 2
ALLEN PARK -- After their season-opening loss, the Detroit Lions were near the bottom of most national power rankings. But the blue Kool-Aid is flowing again, with Detroit on the rise after its Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Detroit jumped seven spots in ESPN’s power poll. The outlet...
See our favorite photos from Detroit Lions’ win over Washington Commanders
DETROIT -- After a rocky start last week, the Lions showed up Sunday to deliver a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. A huge pass rush helped the Lions take early control of the game. Detroit was up 22-0 before the Commanders’ offense could even gain a first down. Aidan Hutchinson managed three sacks in the first half, smashing the team’s rookie sack record. Amon-Ra St. Brown tied an NFL record by catching eight passes for the eighth game in a row, and accounted for two of Jared Goff’s four touchdown passes.
What’s being said nationally after short-handed Detroit Lions beat Commanders 36-27
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions were without three starters on the offensive line and veteran cornerback Amani Oruwariye during their 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Detroit’s defense delivered a wildly-impressive first half. The Commanders didn’t move the chains for the first 20 minutes of the game,...
Lions CB Jeff Okudah to get with nutritionist to combat nagging cramping issues
DETROIT -- Jeff Okudah has started and finished both games to open the regular season. But the Detroit Lions cornerback has been forced off the field in each due to cramping issues. Okudah left the field after diving for a tackle in the second half. He was spotted on the...
Dungeon of Doom: Ex-captain Glover Quin talks Lions’ fall under Matt Patricia, and rise again
ALLEN PARK -- Former Detroit Lions safety and team captain Glover Quin doesn’t shy away from sharing what he thinks went wrong under former head coach Matt Patricia. Quin joined MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast, telling stories of Patricia’s arrogance and famed outdoor winter practices, among many others, rubbing Lions players the wrong way upon arrival.
Lions grades: Creative offensive attack allows playmakers to shine in Week 2 win
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-1) beat the Washington Commanders (1-1) 36-27 for their first win of the season. This post will run through MLive’s grades for their performance:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff had some additional inaccurate moments in Week 2. But the Lions starting quarterback more than made up...
Owosso volleyball player voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Kendall Ihm of Owosso’s volleyball team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal for Sept. 5-10. Ihm received 21,148 of the 29,925 of the votes cast – that’s 70.7 percent – to finish ahead of Clio cross country runner Aubrey Keeler, who received 6,779 votes.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Jason Hanson, Lomas Brown among 9 ex-Lions nominated for Hall of Fame’s 2023 class
ALLEN PARK -- Nine former Detroit Lions players are included on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s initial list of 129 nominees for the class of 2023. That list includes longtime former Lions players and some that only played around these parts for a cup of tea. Kicker Jason Hanson, offensive tackle Lomas Brown, interior offensive lineman Kevin Glover, cornerback Dre Bly, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker Pat Swilling, and quarterbacks Jeff Garcia and Dave Krieg made the cut.
Flint football’s game canceled after off-field fights break out, superintendent says
FLINT, MI — A Flint Jaguars home football game on Friday, Sept. 16, was canceled midway through after multiple fights broke out in the stands during the event at Northwestern High School. Superintendent Kevelin Jones issued a statement to the community regarding the incident with this message — the...
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
Ex-Lions offensive lineman signs with Los Angeles Rams
ALLEN PARK -- Oday Aboushi, an offensive lineman who started eight games at right guard for the Detroit Lions in 2020, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Aboushi was signed to the team’s practice squad last week. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire. Los Angeles has seen injuries hit the interior of its offensive line, so Aboushi could have an opportunity to see action. The 31-year-old spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Detroit. Aboushi appeared in 23 games while earning 10 starts during his tenure here.
Detroit Lions jump all over Commanders in 36-27 win: Live updates recap
52 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Washington’s 30. 1:35 -- Washington Commanders drive starts on own 33. Another Wentz overthrow is nearly picked. Third-and-4 -- Wentz evades pressure and tosses it away. John The Commish Cominsky with the game-sealing sack. 1:55 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Washington’s...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
