ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
UNIONVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Davison, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Football
Davison, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Davison, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See our favorite photos from Detroit Lions’ win over Washington Commanders

DETROIT -- After a rocky start last week, the Lions showed up Sunday to deliver a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. A huge pass rush helped the Lions take early control of the game. Detroit was up 22-0 before the Commanders’ offense could even gain a first down. Aidan Hutchinson managed three sacks in the first half, smashing the team’s rookie sack record. Amon-Ra St. Brown tied an NFL record by catching eight passes for the eighth game in a row, and accounted for two of Jared Goff’s four touchdown passes.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Svl#Saginaw Heritage#Division#Cardinals
MLive

Dungeon of Doom: Ex-captain Glover Quin talks Lions’ fall under Matt Patricia, and rise again

ALLEN PARK -- Former Detroit Lions safety and team captain Glover Quin doesn’t shy away from sharing what he thinks went wrong under former head coach Matt Patricia. Quin joined MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast, telling stories of Patricia’s arrogance and famed outdoor winter practices, among many others, rubbing Lions players the wrong way upon arrival.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jason Hanson, Lomas Brown among 9 ex-Lions nominated for Hall of Fame’s 2023 class

ALLEN PARK -- Nine former Detroit Lions players are included on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s initial list of 129 nominees for the class of 2023. That list includes longtime former Lions players and some that only played around these parts for a cup of tea. Kicker Jason Hanson, offensive tackle Lomas Brown, interior offensive lineman Kevin Glover, cornerback Dre Bly, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker Pat Swilling, and quarterbacks Jeff Garcia and Dave Krieg made the cut.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Lions offensive lineman signs with Los Angeles Rams

ALLEN PARK -- Oday Aboushi, an offensive lineman who started eight games at right guard for the Detroit Lions in 2020, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Aboushi was signed to the team’s practice squad last week. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire. Los Angeles has seen injuries hit the interior of its offensive line, so Aboushi could have an opportunity to see action. The 31-year-old spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Detroit. Aboushi appeared in 23 games while earning 10 starts during his tenure here.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy