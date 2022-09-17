ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Football Friday Highlights: Week 4

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NK1oF_0hz3nFO500

Thursday Night Games

Athens vs. Mae Jemison

Final Score: Athens 47, Mae Jemison 6

Huntsville vs. Bob Jones

Final Score: Huntsville 28, Bob Jones 24

JPII vs. North Jackson

Final Score: North Jackson 21, JPII 14

Friday Night Games

DAR vs. Madison County

Final Score: Madison County 28, DAR 0

Danville vs. Madison Academy

Final Score: Madison Academy 48, Danville 0

Decatur vs. Hazel Green

Final Score: Decatur 48, Hazel Green 14

Fayetteville, Tenn. vs. Moore County

Final Score: Fayetteville 46, Moore County 34

Florence vs. James Clemens

Final Score: Florence 38, James Clemens 20

Grissom vs. Sparkman

Final Score: Sparkman 57, Grissom 0

Lincoln County vs. Spring Hill

Final Score: Lincoln County 35, Spring Hill 27

New Hope vs. Priceville

Final Score: Priceville 40, New Hope 0

Randolph vs. Westminster Christian

Final Score: Randolph 53, Westminster Christian 20

Rogers vs. West Morgan

Final Score: West Morgan 35, Rogers 16

Vina vs. Woodville

Final Score: Woodville 58, Vina 26

Coach’s Corner with Buckhorn’s Matt Patterson

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mae Jemison
Person
James Madison
Milan Mirror-Exchange

West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 5

Five weeks have now been played in the 2022 high school football season. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee. RANKINGS: Covington moves up to No. 4 in West Tennessee rankings after Week 5. SCHEDULE: Gibson County area schedule for Week 6 of fall season. ROUNDUP: Week...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hope#American Football#Jpii#Danville 0#Sparkman Final Score#Westminster Christian#Woodville Final Score#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy