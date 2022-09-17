Football Friday Highlights: Week 4
Thursday Night Games
Athens vs. Mae Jemison
Final Score: Athens 47, Mae Jemison 6
Huntsville vs. Bob Jones
Final Score: Huntsville 28, Bob Jones 24
JPII vs. North Jackson
Final Score: North Jackson 21, JPII 14
Friday Night Games
DAR vs. Madison County
Final Score: Madison County 28, DAR 0
Danville vs. Madison Academy
Final Score: Madison Academy 48, Danville 0
Decatur vs. Hazel Green
Final Score: Decatur 48, Hazel Green 14
Fayetteville, Tenn. vs. Moore County
Final Score: Fayetteville 46, Moore County 34
Florence vs. James Clemens
Final Score: Florence 38, James Clemens 20
Grissom vs. Sparkman
Final Score: Sparkman 57, Grissom 0
Lincoln County vs. Spring Hill
Final Score: Lincoln County 35, Spring Hill 27
New Hope vs. Priceville
Final Score: Priceville 40, New Hope 0
Randolph vs. Westminster Christian
Final Score: Randolph 53, Westminster Christian 20
Rogers vs. West Morgan
Final Score: West Morgan 35, Rogers 16
Vina vs. Woodville
Final Score: Woodville 58, Vina 26
Coach's Corner with Buckhorn's Matt Patterson
