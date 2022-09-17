Explore Lincoln's open space. Visit different trails in (or near) Lincoln reach week. Five walks will be led by Conservation Department staff, and they are typically 2-3 miles long. Wear sturdy shoes and always dress for the weather. Please leave pets at home, since our focus is on nature. COVID-19: we will occasionally stop and discuss a natural history topic so please bring a mask for when we are gathering together. Registration required - In order to keep group size under 15 and to ensure we can contact you in case of cancellation due to weather or public health concerns, please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/2022FallWalks. You may also RSVP by calling the Conservation Dept. at 781-259-2612 or email conservation@lincolntown.org. PLEASE NOTE: no walk scheduled for Oct. 4.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO