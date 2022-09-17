ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

lincolntown.org

Celebratory Lunch with Heart to Home Meals

The team at Heart to Home Meals is offering a FREE lunch at Bemis Hall to honor the seniors of Lincoln. These delicious meals are frozen and can be stored in your freezer until you are ready to heat and enjoy! Sign up by calling 781-259-8811. Menu choices: Crumb topped Cod or Chicken teriyaki. Space is limited.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Tuesday Trail Walks

Explore Lincoln's open space. Visit different trails in (or near) Lincoln reach week. Five walks will be led by Conservation Department staff, and they are typically 2-3 miles long. Wear sturdy shoes and always dress for the weather. Please leave pets at home, since our focus is on nature. COVID-19: we will occasionally stop and discuss a natural history topic so please bring a mask for when we are gathering together. Registration required - In order to keep group size under 15 and to ensure we can contact you in case of cancellation due to weather or public health concerns, please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/2022FallWalks. You may also RSVP by calling the Conservation Dept. at 781-259-2612 or email conservation@lincolntown.org. PLEASE NOTE: no walk scheduled for Oct. 4.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Caregiver Support Group - Zoom

Have a family member with memory loss? You're invited to come together and join with other caregivers as a group. We'll learn about memory loss, talk about challenges, and create strategies for managing a difficult situation, while also taking care of ourselves. This group is open to all ages. This caregiver support group is offered via Zoom and facilitated by Claire Gerstein, LICSW. Email gersteinc@lincolntown.org for more information.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Chat with a Nurse via Zoom

Do you have general health questions? Do you have questions about COVID-19, booster shots, transmission trends, symptoms, or treatment? Join Town Nurse, Tricia McGean, via Zoom to have your questions answered. Sign up by sending an email to gagnea@lincolntown.org.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Line Dancing with Katrina at Bemis Hall

Enjoy the fun of line dancing. All levels are welcome to participate. Maybe you've done a little line dancing at a wedding or party, loved it, and wished you could do more? Maybe you are a single person who would love a form of dance where a partner isn't needed? Maybe you just might be looking for something new to try and get a little exercise too! Learn the basic steps and be dancing in minutes.
THEATER & DANCE
lincolntown.org

SHINE Office Hours at Bemis Hall

Minuteman SHINE (Serving Health Information Needs of Everyone) Counselors give help regarding Medicare, including plans and benefits and medical bills. Call 781-259-8811 to book appointment for SHINE. In person office hours are offered at Bemis Hall the first and third Wednesday of each month.
LINCOLN, MA

