With head coach Audino back in Schenectady, La Salle football beats Niskayuna 25-7

SCHENECTADY — John Audino spent 24 seasons coaching football in Schenectady, leading Union College to four Liberty League championships and five NCAA tournament appearances from 1992 to 2015.

Friday night, a little more than a mile up the road from his old stomping grounds, Audino was back in Schenectady leading the La Salle Institute team he’s coached since 2018 in a 25-7 victory over Niskayuna in a game played at Schenectady High School’s Larry Mulvaney Field.

“I haven’t been back in Schenectady,” Audino said. “It hasn’t changed very much. It really feels like home. It’s great to be here.”

Niskayuna is playing home games in Schenectady this season with its on-campus home field under renovation.

For Audino’s La Salle (1-2 overall) team, the win was a welcome return to Section II Class A competition after the Cadets opened the season with back-to-back games against the two teams that appeared in last year’s Class AA area final, losing 55-0 to Christian Brothers Academy in their opener and 35-12 last week against Shenendehowa.

“We felt that we learned a lot about our team the first two weeks,” Audino said. “It wasn’t pretty against CBA, and we played better against Shen. We thought that we had a good chance tonight. … We’re in Class A play now, we’ve got to take what we get.”

“The first two weeks, we were really starting to build our chemistry and get together, understand our playbook,” La Salle senior wide receiver/defensive back Jonny Yamin said. “Now, we get back into Class A. We faced a team that’s pretty good, but we came out on top.”

Yamin, whose older brother Eddie was a four-year varsity player and standout quarterback at La Salle before graduating this past June, was a huge spark for the Cadets against Niskayuna. A 5-foot-9 senior, Yamin only touched the ball three times Friday night, and ended up in the end zone on two of those plays.

The first got the Cadets on the board with 8:42 left in the first quarter, as he got behind the Niskayuna defense, hauled in a deep pass from quarterback Adam Myers and cruised in for a 53-yard touchdown.

The second, just past the midway point of the third quarter, erased any doubt from the outcome. Sitting in zone coverage in the flat, Yamin jumped in front of an Ethan Gilson pass intended for Cam Grasso, intercepted the ball at midfield and raced untouched for the score to make it 25-0.

“I looked at the quarterback straight in the eyes,” Yamin said. “He looked at me, he looked back at Cam Grasso, he threw it and I was there. Free grass is always fun to run to.”

“[Gilson is] a student of the game, and he wants to make every play perfect,” Niskayuna head coach Brian Grastorf said. “He’s young, he’s got some growing to do, but he’s got the right attitude.”

La Salle’s other two touchdowns came on short runs in the first half from Matt Bott, who carried 18 times for 89 yards.

Niskayuna, meanwhile, struggled to find an offensive rhythm, managing just two first downs over the game’s first three quarters. After opening their season with a win over Washingtonville, the Silver Warriors (1-2 overall) have scored just 14 points over the last two weeks in losing efforts against Saratoga Springs and La Salle.

“Offensively, we’ll get things going,” Grastorf said. “We just didn’t tonight. We’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays. A few [missed] assignments here and there, but we’ll put that together.”

Gilson, a sophomore stepping in at the quarterback spot vacated by the graduation of 2021 Daily Gazette All-Area standout Dan Quinn, finished the game 9 of 28 through the air for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He did find some rhythm late in the game, engineering a Niskayuna scoring drive that capped off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Deangelo McGlothan, who made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch in the back of the end zone.

It was a bit of late confidence for a Niskayuna team that opens Class A Grasso Division play next week against Queensbury.

“The guys didn’t give up,” Grastorf said. “We’re still trying to find our rhythm offensively, defensively, across the board. We really believe that with the new group we have, we’ve got the ability to do some great things. We’ve got to keep growing every single day and keep getting better.”

La Salle 13 6 6 0 — 25

Niskayuna 0 0 0 7 — 7

LSI — Yamin 53 pass from Myers (Kelly kick)

LSI — Bott 8 run (kick failed)

LSI — Bott 2 run (pass failed)

LSI — Yamin 50 interception return (pass failed)

N — McGlothan 21 pass from Gilson (Harvey kick)

