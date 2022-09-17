Friday Night Heroes, Week 3

Week 3 of high school football was the final week of non-district games for most teams in the state.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Guthrie 24, Tuttle 20

Edmond Memorial 35, Southmoore 12

Midwest City 38, Putnam North 6

Crossings Christian 30, Casady 3

Heritage Hall 43, John Marshall 0

