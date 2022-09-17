ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Heroes, Week 3

KFOR
 4 days ago

Week 3 of high school football was the final week of non-district games for most teams in the state.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Guthrie 24, Tuttle 20

Edmond Memorial 35, Southmoore 12

Midwest City 38, Putnam North 6

Crossings Christian 30, Casady 3

Heritage Hall 43, John Marshall 0

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

