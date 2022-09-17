Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Deputies bust massive illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A large-scale illegal marijuana production operation near Junction City was searched and one suspect was cited, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The LCSO says they conducted the search on September 15, at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Drive just south of...
KVAL
Authorities serve search warrant on large illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. LCSO deputies were granted a warrant to search the property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane. According to officials, authorities executed the warrant on...
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
KCBY
Use of force investigation of Cottage Grove Police ongoing
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KVAL continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
KCBY
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Hwy 38 crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — One person died from injuries suffered in a crash on Sunday, the Oregon State Police reported. Another person suffered critical injuries. Around 1:35 p.m. on September 18, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53.
kptv.com
Passenger dies, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 53. OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Prius was westbound when they lost control on a curve. The car then left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
KCBY
Sheriff: 21-year-old Roseburg man arrested in connection to triple-fatal crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — An arrest was made in the triple-fatal crash that occurred in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend. On Thursday, September 15, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in...
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
eugeneweekly.com
Theft of Joy
Beloved west Eugene business El Taco Taco has closed after its food cart trailer was stolen sometime between late night Saturday, Sept. 17, and early morning Sunday, Sept. 18. The food cart business was a dream for the owners, says their daughter Elsy Campos, but now the popular taco business is reassessing its future.
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
oregontoday.net
Arrest Made in Triple Fatal Crash, Douglas Co., Sept. 19
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the triple fatal crash that claimed the lives of three victims in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. The investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:30 p.m. 32-year old Kathlin Peterson allegedly broke a cane over a victim’s head, spit on him and barricaded herself in the victim’s bathroom in the 2700 block of West Jay Avenue. The victim reportedly told Peterson to leave but she refused. Peterson allegedly spit on two officers and a doctor prior to being taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged incident at a store in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 7:40 a.m. the 32-year old allegedly entered Walmart in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after being previously trespassed from the business. The report said the man unrolled a sleeping bag from a shelf and then fell asleep in the sporting goods section of the store.
kykn.com
Report of Vehicle Break in Leads to Seizure of Multiple Firearms, Ammunition, and Methamphetamine.
On Friday September 16th at approximately 1400 hrs. Marion County deputies responded to a vehicle break in call in Stayton Oregon. Upon arrival Marion County deputies aided by Marion County detectives were able to locate 2 suspects which ultimately led to the seizure of stolen firearms, ammunition and approximately ¼ pound of methamphetamine.
KDRV
Mother reacts to disturbing video of mentally ill son's arrest in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The mother of a man whose Sept. 1 arrest has been viewed by thousands of people after it was caught on security footage is sharing her thoughts on the video. It appears to show officers throwing her son, Alexander Harrelson, to the ground and punching him during the arrest.
kezi.com
Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
KCBY
As smoke rolls into Eugene, people more hesitant to go out
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
kezi.com
Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
kezi.com
Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area
EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
