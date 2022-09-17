Read full article on original website
Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance
SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police: Man who got crushed by car could’ve been trying to steal catalytic converter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could’ve been trying to steal a catalytic converter. SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died...
FOX 28 Spokane
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 41-year-old in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for 41-year-old Eugene Klatush on behalf of the Spokane Police Department. According to a release, Klatush walked away from the hospital after refusing treatment for chest pain. The release said he has a traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues, with trouble speaking.
SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by “Layton,” is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken. He is...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division
SPOKANE – Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators...
FOX 28 Spokane
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19...
Spokane Police arrest second suspect in 2020 murder of 19-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a woman, suspected of being a second suspect in the murder of a teenager who was killed in November 2020. Police arrested 54-year-old Brenda Kross on Wednesday and charged her with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen. Sorensen’s body was found nearly a year ago in the trunk of a vehicle....
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho – A driver was arrested by deputy’s with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County...
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
Man dies after getting trapped underneath car while doing repairs
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died after being trapped underneath a car in the East Central neighborhood Monday night. According to Spokane Police, a man was working on a car when the jack slipped, crushing him. It was reported at 8:30 p.m. The incident occurred at the intersection of E Main Avenue and N Pittsburg Street. This is a developing...
FOX 28 Spokane
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
Riverside High School student dies from crash-related injuries
ELK, Wash. – One of the Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died from her injuries. A boy involved in the crash remains hospitalized. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. last Wednesday. Investigators say the two teenagers were driving in the same car and failed to yield while turning right. People who...
Osburn woman sentenced for embezzling $3.6M from employer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Silver Valley woman will spend four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, embezzled more than $3.6 million while working at Kasco. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.
STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
