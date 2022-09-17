ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Kendrick Felder
3d ago

Lovely Biden's America. Cops hate the new laws that libs voted for. Dumb vote. Now people think they can do what they want amd not comprehend the new law.

KREM2

Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance

SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 41-year-old in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for 41-year-old Eugene Klatush on behalf of the Spokane Police Department. According to a release, Klatush walked away from the hospital after refusing treatment for chest pain. The release said he has a traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues, with trouble speaking.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by “Layton,” is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken. He is...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division

SPOKANE – Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators...
SPOKANE, WA
Andrew Sorensen
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
COLFAX, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho – A driver was arrested by deputy’s with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County...
HAYDEN, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms

COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
COLFAX, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverside High School student dies from crash-related injuries

ELK, Wash. – One of the Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died from her injuries.  A boy involved in the crash remains hospitalized.  The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. last Wednesday. Investigators say the two teenagers were driving in the same car and failed to yield while turning right.  People who...
ELK, WA
KREM2

STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.
SPOKANE, WA

