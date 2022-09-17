Read full article on original website
'The Wizard of Oz': 10 Biggest Differences Between the Movie and the Book
The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of the greatest movies of all time, and is considered by cinephiles and critics alike to be a classic and essential movie. The movie is based on a children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, who went on to write multiple other Oz books.
From 'Parasite' to 'The Godfather': The Top 10 Letterboxd Movies Ranked by IMDb Score
Launched in 2011, Letterboxd is a social media platform for movie fans to share their movie ratings and reviews. In some ways, it's a somewhat similar environment to the realm of reviews on IMDb, an online database with information about various types of media where users can also rate and review their favorite films.
The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies
Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.
New 'Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer' Trailer Reveals Even More Gruesome Terror
We’re now just one day away from the release of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s crime biography series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and production has released one final trailer. Other than an image, nothing more had been teased over recent months in the way of what to expect from Evan Peters’ take on the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. Finally, at the end of last week, a flood of new information began to swing our way including an official trailer and interviews with Peters and his co-star, Niecy Nash.
Terror in Double: 10 of the Creepiest Sets of Twins in Horror Movies
Things are always scarier in pairs—and they're even more terrifying when it's a pair of sadistic, murderous human beings. The horror genre understands this well, and the trope of creepy twins is used in some of the most disturbing films to cross the big screen. Twins in horror are...
‘The Crow’ and the Endless Problems With Getting a Reboot Soaring, Explained
The comic book series The Crow is finally getting a second theatrical film adaptation in the form of the aptly-titled feature The Crow. Directed by Snow White & The Huntsman helmer Rupert Sanders, Bill Skarsgard is taking on the role of Eric Draven/The Crow while FKA Twigs and Danny Huston will play prominent roles in the feature. The second adaptation of this character (not counting a bevy of direct-to-video titles) following the 1994 feature starring Brandon Lee, The Crow has had a much more arduous and lengthy road to the screen than many other superhero films. For many titles in this subgenre, it seems like you can just announce a release date and the movie shows up there like clockwork. Not so with The Crow.
'Barbarian' Title Explained: Who - or What - Is the Barbarian?
Director Zach Cregger's debut horror film Barbarian is turning out to be an unexpected hit with fans and critics. The movie offers an original concept, playing with generic tropes and expectations to tell a story rife with twists and turns. Riddled with mystery as well, it satisfactorily ties up most of its lose ends by the finale, but like many great horror movies, it also leaves a few puzzles unsolved. Notably, one of the most significant questions that still lingers beyond the closing credits is the meaning of the title itself. The word "Barbarian" is never spoken throughout the film, and is hardly alluded to in any direct way. Ultimately, it is unclear what the phrase refers to in the narrative's context, forcing viewers to dig deep, analyze, and come up with a variety of speculations that shed greater light on the film as a whole.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
‘The Woman King’ Reigns with $19 Million at Domestic Box Office
Mid-budget theatrical movies aren’t dead after all. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King exceeded expectations with an estimated $19 million in its debut weekend at the box office. The film — starring and produced by Viola Davis — was projected to make between $13 million and $16 million going in to the weekend.
8 Movies Like ‘There Will Be Blood’: From ‘Oldboy’ to ‘True Grit’
There Will be Blood has become a classic western drama because of Daniel Day-Lewis' iconic performance as Daniel Plainview, many quotable lines, and the exploration of the American west during the oil boom. A movie as iconic as There Will be Blood may leave you craving more films to give you a similar experience and while nothing is quite like it, below are eight dramas that capture either the western feeling of There Will be Blood or explore similar ideas and themes. Fans of There Will be Blood will be sure to enjoy these powerful dramas.
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
'See How They Run' Shows Why We Need More Saoirse Ronan Comedic Performances
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.There aren’t a lot of young movie stars that are quite as accomplished as Saoirse Ronan. The Irish actress has landed four Academy Award nominations, worked with some of the industry’s finest filmmakers, and earned the respect of her peers before reaching the age of 30. Ronan is one of the rare actresses whose involvement is enough to generate interest in a project; since she’s avoided signing on to any recurring franchises, Ronan’s performances feel more calculated.
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
Why It's Time for a 'Stargate' Reboot
Despite the tired complaint to the contrary, reboots do what all stories do, borrow elements from other stories. Reboots borrow more than others, but this is ultimately beneficial as consumers are more willing to invest time and energy in stories and characters they already know and love. That’s why the time is right for the next great science fiction franchise revival: Stargate.
'Susie Searches': Alex Wolff Explains Why Kiersey Clemons Is One of His Favorite Scene Partners
If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.
Home Unsweet Home: 10 of the Creepiest Haunted Houses in Horror History
There are many types of horror movies to get you scared during the Halloween season. Whether it's vampires, the paranormal, disturbed dolls, creature features, or slashers, there is a special type of horror out there for everyone. One of the most beloved staples in horror though remains the haunted house.
Where Did Daemon Go at the End of 'House of the Dragon' Episode 5?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Anyone who knows Westeros knows that they don't ever do weddings in half-measures. If a family isn't being ambushed, then a king is being poisoned. For a while, this Sunday, it seemed as if Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Milly Alcock) wedding celebrations with Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) might go smoothly, with the only real drama being that her step-mother/ex-best-friend showed up in a fashion faux pas dress. But, dramatic entrances aside, a Westerosi wedding isn't complete until someone dies.
From 'Spinal Tap' to 'Stranger Things': Why Do We Still Love Heavy Metal?
It's an image synonymous with 2022: Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson sticking his tongue out, making crazy eyes and the devil horns with his two fingers in the premiere episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things during the lunchroom scene. He jumps up on a table, goes into a loud diatribe about "forced conforming," and reduces basketball to a "ball and laundry baskets" game. As high school students often do, he wears his personality on his sleeve: a Hellfire Club baseball t-shirt, denim jacket with the sleeves cut off, black cargo pants, and a chain hanging out of his pocket while his long, curly hair lays triumphantly on his shoulders.
Who is Calling to Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.In the past couple of episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers were given quite a bit of insight into the character of Isidur (Maxim Baldry). Many of his actions so far have shown his stubbornness and somewhat defiant nature. There seems to be a desire to please his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and retain the honor of his family by joining the Sea Guard, but his desire for a different life seems to be overriding his fealty to his family's legacy. There have been a few clues as to what this other life he wants may be, but the most mysterious clue of them all is the voice that whispers to him from the island while he’s out on sea training for the Sea Guard. The true identity behind these whispers hasn’t been revealed yet, but with all that Isildur’s gone through so far, there are some strong indications of the meaning behind it.
'House of the Dragon': Where Does Everyone Stand Halfway Through Season 1?
Editor's Notes: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.We are now halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon. Five years have passed during which agreements have been reached and broken, battles fought, and secrets revealed. Some have come from nothing, and others were born with everything but all are playing these game of thrones to win. So who are the main players, what moves have they made, and where do they stand going into the biggest time jump yet?
