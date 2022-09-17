ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralls County, MO

KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

(Kingdom City, MO) -- Authorities need your help in finding a missing woman from central Missouri’s Kingdom City. Twenty-nine-year-old Sheena Serini has not been seen since September Sixth, according to the Facebook group Missouri Missing. Serini is a white female, five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown/gray hair. Her car was found in Millersburg in a different driveway than the one she normally uses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
KINGDOM CITY, MO
khqa.com

Youth football coach accused of stealing team funds, defrauding local family

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A youth football coach in Illinois was arrested last week. Matthew J. Robinson, 25, of Pittsfield, was arrested on September 13 on charges of felony theft and misdemeanor theft. The Pittsfield Police Department says Robinson used the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club's checking account to...
PITTSFIELD, IL
khqa.com

2 QPD officers sworn in as deputy chiefs

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA, WTAD) — The city of Quincy officially has two new deputy chiefs of police, and a new director for Quincy Regional Airport. At Monday night's meeting, the Quincy City Council saw the swearing-in of sergeants Mike Tyler and Travis Wiemelt as new deputy chiefs. Those appointments...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Update: Woman QPD was looking for found

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

QU to kick off Homecoming with balloon glow

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy University will once again light up Friars’ Field, located at 20th and College, with 10 hot air balloons on Thursday, September 22 to kick off Homecoming Weekend. The free, family-friendly event will start at 6 p.m. The balloons will light up from 7:15–8:30...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

More Gibbs chickens mysteriously come up missing

GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri poultry owner is experiencing a case of deja vu. Earlier this month, Matthew Seward, of Gibbs, woke up to find his 20 chickens, two guineas and a turkey mysteriously missing from their coop behind his house. They vanished without a trace. The chicken...
GIBBS, MO
939theeagle.com

Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work

The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrew B. Moss, 22, of Hallsville died early Monday morning when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. Moss passed away when he got out of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. along South River Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Kayla Moss, Andrew's little sister, recalls the moment The post Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HALLSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Man charged with assaulting Macon County woman multiple times

EXCELLO, Mo. — A northern Missouri suspect is charged with multiple crimes following a weekend assault. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to an address in Excello on Sunday to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While on his way, the deputy learned a woman...
MACON COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Cleanup continues after Sunday night's severe storms

CAMPL POINT, Ill. (KHQA) — Camp Point was one of the hardest hit towns after severe storms moved through early Sunday night. Throughout the town, tree branches had been snapped and trees uprooted which caused several power lines to go down. Crews were hard at work throughout the day...
CAMP POINT, IL
khqa.com

Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
KEOKUK, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

