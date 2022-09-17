KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (9/16): Lo-Ma wins thriller, Treynor, Underwood, SW Valley get shutout wins

Read full article on original website
KMAland Volleyball (9/20): Kuemper wins twice, Underwood survives, AL gets rare win over SBL
(KMAland) -- Kuemper showed dominant in the H10 again, Underwood got a big pair of individual performances in a win over Audubon, AL got a rare win over SBL, Rock Port won in four and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-7-22 Ashlyn...
Denison looks to build on rout of TJ as it heads into district first matchup with Spencer
(Denison) -- After going .500 through the non-district schedule, Denison-Schleswig (2-2) will kick off district play Friday against Spencer (3-1). The Monarchs dominated CB Thomas Jefferson (0-5) start to finish last week en route to a 41-0 victory. “We played a good game against a dynamic team in TJ,” Denison...
West Harrison riding historic start into road matchup at CR-B
(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football team has used a balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense to race to its first 4-0 start since 2001. The KMA State No. 10 Hawkeyes won back-to-back one-score games against Exira-EHK and CAM before taking down Boyer Valley 35-0 last week. "Defensively, we had...
Dalton, Southwest Valley close out Lenox in marathon fourth set
(Corning) -- A dominant second set and a marathon fourth set win led Southwest Valley (9-4) to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 30-28) over conference foe Lenox (6-13) Tuesday. “[Lenox] is a scrappy team and a very well put together team,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “They...
Stanton-Essex looking for continued growth headed into battle with Lenox
(Stanton-Essex) -- After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Stanton-Essex is looking for continued improvements headed into a clash with Lenox. The Stanton-Essex Vikings will have their hands full this Friday against a 4-0 Lenox squad but are riding on some momentum after a 54-6 rout of Griswold (0-4) last Friday, capping off a solid first half of the season.
Fremont-Mills carrying physical approach into district meeting with East Mills
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills football heads into a massive district battle with one of their fiercest rivals at 3-1 behind the physical approach they've grown accustomed to producing. The Knights have rattled off three consecutive wins, the latest of which was a 60-28 victory over Bedford. The box score indicates a...
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
Clarinda sweeps Mount Ayr with steady serving, balanced offense
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda shrugged off their recent sluggish performances at the service line in a three-set sweep of Mount Ayr Tuesday night. The Cardinals managed 14 aces in their 73 trips to the service line against 11 service errors in the 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 sweep. "We were in a little...
KMAland No. 7 Treynor still hoping to clean things up after dominant Homecoming win
(Treynor) -- Following three tight games to open the season, the Treynor football team rolled to a 48-0 Homecoming win over West Monona this past Friday. The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Cardinals (3-1 overall, 1-0 Class 1A District 8) opened their district season in dominant fashion – a welcome reprieve from the tense, tight games of the first three weeks.
KMAland Golf (9/19): Strong days for Maryville's Auffert, East Atchison, Nebraska City girls
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert, East Atchison’s pair of two-somes and Nebraska City’s girls all had strong showings in KMAland golf on Monday. Sioux City East placed fourth and Abraham Lincoln was sixth at the Indianola Invitational. East shot a 330 while the Lynx had a 452 as a team.
Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:FuneralName:Charlotte J. Dailey-NewPronunciation: Age:83From:Shenandoah, IowaPreviou…
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
College Volleyball (9/18): No. 2 Nebraska sweeps No. 12 Kentucky
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a nationally-rated battle while Creighton lost in five sets on Sunday. Regional College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/18)
Leta Youmans, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leta passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
