KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (9/16): Lo-Ma wins thriller, Treynor, Underwood, SW Valley get shutout wins

(Stanton-Essex) -- After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Stanton-Essex is looking for continued improvements headed into a clash with Lenox. The Stanton-Essex Vikings will have their hands full this Friday against a 4-0 Lenox squad but are riding on some momentum after a 54-6 rout of Griswold (0-4) last Friday, capping off a solid first half of the season.

LENOX, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO