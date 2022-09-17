ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As electric bills rise due to fuel costs, advocates call for reform in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is increasing monthly bills in response to rising fuel prices and Appalachian Power is pursuing a similar rate hike. The utility companies say they’re taking steps to cushion the blow but some advocates argue customers in Virginia are still shouldering too much of the burden because of the state’s current law.
One-on-One with Del. Brooke Lierman

Baltimore Delegate Brooke Lierman is running to be Maryland's next Comptroller. Host, Tasmin Mahfuz, speaks with Lierman on why she is running and her plans for the state.
