UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly: Rwandan President Paul Kagame has called accusations lobbed by neighboring Congo a “blame game” that does not solve the region’s problems. Congo alleges that Rwanda is providing support to the M23 rebel movement, which reemerged last November after remaining mostly dormant for a decade. The rebels’ clashes with the Congolese military have killed hundreds and forced some 200,000 people to flee their homes. Congo’s president reiterated those accusations at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO