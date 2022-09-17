ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mail ballot fight persists in key states, sure to slow count

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out vote processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his false claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state — and election officials worry that a replay could be on the horizon in November's crucial Senate and governor's races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Video shows 'unauthorized access' to Ga. election equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says.
GEORGIA STATE
Judge to weigh Medicaid transgender rule

TALLAHASSEE — With plaintiffs’ attorneys pointing to “an incredible chilling of the provision of care and access to care,” a federal judge has scheduled an Oct. 12 hearing in a lawsuit seeking to block a new state rule that prevents Medicaid reimbursements for gender-affirming treatment for minors and adults.
FLORIDA STATE
Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa man who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol believed a conspiracy theory that law enforcement officers would be arresting “all the corrupt politicians” that day, starting with then-Vice President Mike Pence, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday. Doug...
WASHINGTON, DC
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A defiant Alex Jones showed up at a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday and hurled insults at the judge overseeing a trial to determine how much he owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. Jones spent just a...
WATERBURY, CT

