High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
Thursday
Lake View defeated Lubbock 35-21
Friday
Central defeated Belton 35-12
Brady defeated Dublin 62-42
Ozona defeated Grape Creek 34-2
Water Valley defeated Odessa Compass 34-0
Miles defeated Winters 56-12
Wall defeated Peaster 29-9
San Saba defeated Eldorado 26-0
Sonora defeated Alpine 27-6
Mason defeated Christoval 50-12
Ingram Moore defeated TLCA 32-22
Roscoe defeated Sterling City 58-18
Cross Plains defeated Junction 35-20
6-man
Nueces Canyon defeated Veribest 40-25
Robert Lee defeated Blackwell 46-38
Irion County defeated Highland 69-24
Menard defeated Bronte 50-0
Paint Rock defeated Trent 66-16
Eden defeated Gustine 66-44
