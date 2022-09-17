Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man competes in Face of Horror
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls business owner has a chance at winning as a contestant in the Face of Horror, an online event for horror fans. Tim Smith, who currently has 1st place, has held his spot for the past three weeks, but needs more votes to stay on top. The online competition allows people to vote for their favorite horror cast, and the winner will go head-to-head with Kane Hodder for a spread in a magazine, in addition to $13,000.
newschannel6now.com
WFAFB looking to grow services with expansion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking to purchase another building as they say they’re running out of space at their current location. It’s all to continue serving the community as the food bank services a large portion of Wichita County. WFAFB...
newschannel6now.com
Clay County Pioneer Reunion brings residents together
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion continued Saturday at the Clay County Courthouse. Former and current residents gathered together to mingle, shop and listen to a live band. The family fun-filled reunion brought out a father and daughter duo, Daniel and Reese Blowers. The two...
SWOK Oktoberfest’s That Are Quickly Coming Up
Fall is as welcome in Oklahoma as spring or the start of summer. It's when the weather is supposed to cool down and lead us on into the holiday hoodie season, even though that rarely happens. Normally, we jump from shorts and tee's to winter coats in the span of a week, but Oktoberfest is the lead-in to whatever may come for the seasonal change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls awarded for winter storm response
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality awarded the City of Wichita Falls public water system with its prestigious Water Partners: Water Systems Helping Water Systems award. They were awarded this for their emergency response assistance during the most recent winter storm. Many water systems had...
Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls City Council approves apartment project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New developments are set to begin on the east side of Wichita Falls after the city council approved a project to turn seven acres of land into an apartment complex, amongst other things. While some community members are excited for what this can do, others...
newschannel6now.com
News Channel 6 to host 2022 Fall Market this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is proud to present the 2022 Fall Market. This is the first installment of this exciting retail event in Wichita Falls. Community members are invited to come down to the Wichita Falls MPEC on Sept. 23-24 and shop boutiques, handmade novelties, specialty food and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
13-year-old among victims in weekend deaths attributed to fentanyl in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
newschannel6now.com
Triple-digit days are ahead of us
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72. Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
A cold front will arrive Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13-year-old among 3 weekend fentanyl deaths, WFPD says
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
newschannel6now.com
Mother of fentanyl victim speaks out
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “My kids are my life, I can’t live without my kids,” Silvia Martinez, mother of Alize Martinez, said. This past weekend, Silvia experienced something no parent should ever have to. The death of a child. Alize Mariah Anita Martinez was only 19 years old when she passed from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
newschannel6now.com
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KAUZ) - The body of a missing jet skier found in Lake Lawtonka has been identified by Sheppard Air Force Base as an airman. 21-year-old Jarris Willingham, airman basic, reportedly disappeared at Lake Lawtonka on Saturday. Willingham allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and...
newschannel6now.com
Cinemark hosts ‘Septrektember’ movie screenings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cinemark is inviting Star Trek fans out for movie screenings this month. “Septrektember” will give fans a chance to celebrate the “iconic, out-of-this-world franchise.”. The films will be screened on the following dates:. Star Trek First Contact (1996) on Sept. 21. Star Trek...
newschannel6now.com
Studio E shooting suspect back in jail
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man on trial for a shooting at Studio E in August of 2020 is now back in jail. Alton Mackey was reportedly arrested again on Monday for a warrant and evading arrest. The warrant was issued after Mackey failed to appear for his pre-trial conference for a deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm, according to court documents.
kswo.com
Mom spreads drunk driving awareness
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 32 people die in drunk driving crashes every day. Here in Lawton, one mom is fighting to make sure no one has to experience losing a son to drunk driving. Annette Flores lost her 29-year-old son Jonathan in July...
newschannel6now.com
JOB OPENING: Weekend News Anchor/Reporter
KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a weekend news anchor/reporter to join our team. Successful candidate must have excellent on-camera communication skills, excellent interviewing skills, and reporting skills. We prefer an anchor who can engage with audience on multiple platforms: TV, online, mobile, and social media. Must be a team player and newsroom leader, willing to do whatever it takes to get the latest and best story and impactful information to our community.
newschannel6now.com
Keeping kids safe amid fentanyl crisis
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Narcan is an opioid antagonist, a medicine that is supposed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, such as fentanyl. But just like any other medication, Narcan can have side effects. “This is a whole different ball game. It is your life,” Tosha Chesar, Family Nurse...
Comments / 0