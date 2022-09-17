Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'
ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
MLB
As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race
PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
MLB
Brewers on the wrong side of Judge's HR tear
MILWAUKEE -- This wasn’t the first time the Brewers have been unwilling participants in a chase for home run history. Aaron Judge slugged home runs Nos. 58 and 59 in the Brewers' 12-8 loss to the Yankees on Sunday at American Family Field, as New York slugged five home runs to Milwaukee’s three and avoided being swept. Judge’s lofty shots off Brewers starter Jason Alexander in the third inning and reliever Luis Perdomo in the seventh left him one homer shy of being the first Major Leaguer to hit 60 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa in 2001, and two shy of Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record of 61 home runs.
MLB
An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality
It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Lat strain brings Rogers' season to a close
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has been shut down from throwing due to a Grade 1 lat strain, ending his 2022 season. Rogers, who exited Saturday’s start against the Nationals after 32 pitches due to left lat discomfort, underwent an MRI that revealed the severity of his injury. With the season coming to a close on Oct. 5, time wasn’t on his side.
MLB
Lawrence proving why he belongs with Rockies
CHICAGO -- Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence didn’t yell or pump his fist. He was happy, no doubt, but as he left at the end of the sixth inning, he was almost as quiet as the Wrigley Field fans whose expectations he built up before dashing them. Lawrence replaced starter...
MLB
Q&A with Pete Alonso: On playoffs, Buck and much more
After shooting several games of pool in the Mets’ clubhouse, first baseman Pete Alonso sat down with MLB.com at Citi Field on Saturday and spoke on a wide range of topics, from the rise of the Mets to his car wreck earlier this season. MLB.com: You are having a...
MLB
'I love to watch him hit': Meneses (4-for-4) continues to impress
ATLANTA -- Fans have warmed up to the flashy and stylish youngsters, like CJ Abrams, who are beginning to take over the league, but there is still a profound love for a rookie like Joey Meneses, who is taking a silent but productive old-school approach to his first season. "Everyone...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Young Guardians poised for postseason history?
The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
MLB
Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS
ST. PETERSBURG -- For those who had been through the numerous Astros celebrations over the past seven years, the champagne tasted as sweet as it did the first time. And for those who were experiencing their first clinching celebration in a clubhouse Monday night, it may have tasted even better.
MLB
With AL West clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
ST. PETERSBURG -- Now that another American League West has been clinched by the Astros, what’s next?. With 14 games remaining in the regular season, Houston’s last order of business is clinching the best record and the top seed in the AL playoffs. The Astros have already clinched a bye into the AL Division Series, where they’ll await the winner of one of the two AL Wild Card Series.
MLB
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Cards shift focus to road trip vs. potential playoff opponents
ST. LOUIS -- Their offense in a rut and their leading MVP candidate off and trying to rediscover his own struggling swing, the Cardinals wasted no time in flushing a Sunday blanking and casting their collective focus to what lies dead ahead. On the heels of Sunday’s 3-0 loss to...
MLB
Miley's Miami struggles another bump in a difficult year
MIAMI -- When the Cubs added Wade Miley last November, the major sentiment was that the southpaw would bolster the rotation in a big way to help Chicago compete. Instead, Miley suffered through a season of injuries -- Monday’s 10-3 loss to the Marlins at loanDepot park marked just his seventh start of the season and his third since coming off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 6 -- and the Cubs have long been assured of their second consecutive losing season. The last time Chicago had a losing record during back-to-back seasons was when it finished below .500 for five years in a row from 2010-14.
MLB
Rays fall short against possible playoff foe
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
MLB
Guardians head to Chicago to 'close this thing out'
CLEVELAND -- The stage is set. With an 11-4 win over the Twins in the finale of a five-game series on Monday afternoon at Progressive Field, the Guardians have seemingly eliminated one of two threats for the American League Central title, as Minnesota fell seven games back in the division with just 15 games remaining in the regular season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Kelly continues to be bedeviled by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- No one has faced the National League West champion Dodgers more than Merrill Kelly this season. And no team has derailed the D-backs right-hander’s great 2022 campaign more than Los Angeles. Taking on the Dodgers for the fifth time this year, Merrill Kelly was tagged for...
MLB
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
MLB
Estrada adds game-winning HR to breakout season
DENVER -- Thairo Estrada arrived at Spring Training looking to compete for a utility role with the Giants. He’s now poised to end the 2022 campaign as the club’s most valuable position player. Estrada added yet another highlight to his breakout season by crushing a three-run home run...
MLB
Seeking boost at plate, Cards recall Yepez, option Gorman
SAN DIEGO -- Looking to send a charge into their struggling offense while also finding a way to get consistent playing time for one of their top young infielders, the Cardinals recalled outfielder Juan Yepez and optioned second baseman Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis, the team announced before the beginning of their three-game series against the Padres on Tuesday.
Comments / 0