South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1 O’Gorman 3-1 80 2 Harrisburg 3-1 59 […]
O’Gorman dominates the Boys City Golf Tournament
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman boys rolled to the city championship Tuesday as the Knights finished the 3 round event with the top 6 players individually. Radley Mauney’s 71 today helped him be medalist by 6 shots with a 218 total. Will Hurd and Nolan Cinco each shot 224′s and teammates Taten Mauney (71 today) and Liam Sarmiento were each at 225. They won the team championship by 67 shots over Jefferson.
New skate park in Sioux Falls approved by city
Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with four of those ending in the death of the suspect.
HS Volleyball recap from ranked teams’ games at O’Gorman and Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two great high school volleyball matches Tuesday night in Class “AA”. Top-ranked O’Gorman hosted #5 Jefferson. The upstart Cavaliers led 14-12 in the first set but the Knight roared back on a 13-2 run to win the set. They went on to win the match 3-1, to remain unbeaten. It was just the second loss for Jefferson.
Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
Brandon Valley prepares to host marching band competition
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)– Marching band season is well underway and Brandon Valley High School is prepared to show off their skills this weekend. Students at Brandon Valley High School have been practicing since July for competitions in Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa. This weekend, they will be hosting The Big Sioux Review competition and welcoming 13 bands to Brandon.
Schemmel to Join 14 Others in South Dakota Hall of Fame
This upcoming Sunday, Jeff Schemmel will be one of 15 people to be inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Schemmel, of Madison, South Dakota, was the first native of South Dakota to break the four-minute mark in the mile race for track and field, running a 3:59.4 when he ran for Kansas State in 1974.
Health Connect Fair takes place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health Connect of South Dakota’s 20th annual family health fair takes place Saturday at the Sioux Falls Arena. Fran Rice, with Health Connect, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to tell us about the event.
Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
SD CEO East prepares for inaugural Women’s Visionary Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SD CEO East’s Women’s Business Center is preparing for the first-ever Women Visionary Summit. Director Sadie Swier talked about the September 27 event at the Washington Pavilion and get registered before the September 20 deadline.
Family business booming for Sanford International champion Steve Stricker
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the things that first appealed to Steve Stricker about coming to the Sanford International in 2018 was that it felt a lot like home. “We drove over from Madison (Wisconsin). It’s a great Midwest town and the people have those Midwestern...
Augustana University to hold ribbon cutting and dedication of new South Residence Hall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for its new residence hall. The campus community will come together on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11:30 a.m., to dedicate the new south residence hall to Augustana’s 21st president, Dr. Ralph Wagoner, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses served alcohol to people under the age of 21. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, officers conducted an alcohol compliance check on 27 businesses in Sioux Falls on Monday, and two failed. In each case, the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.
Authorities report on crime trends in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul Tenhaken, Minnehaha County Sheriff Michael Milstead, South Dakota State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar, and Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum reported on crime trends in Sioux Falls. Cyclical crimes and firearms in the community. Mayor Tehaken said overall, Sioux Falls is...
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll
The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice. The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform. In total, there are five Missouri Valley...
Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
Sioux Falls is expected to be among the fastest growing cities in the U.S. over the next 40 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth.
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
