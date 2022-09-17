This upcoming Sunday, Jeff Schemmel will be one of 15 people to be inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Schemmel, of Madison, South Dakota, was the first native of South Dakota to break the four-minute mark in the mile race for track and field, running a 3:59.4 when he ran for Kansas State in 1974.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO