lptv.org
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples
STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his...
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
kvrr.com
Fargo City Commissioner Sounds Alarm About Public Safety Downtown
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is sounding the alarm about public safety downtown. He wants a larger police presence to crack down on what he calls harassment and aggressive panhandlers. Piepkorn and other commissioners agreed the issue needs a metro-wide look with public input. There...
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
valleynewslive.com
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
kfgo.com
Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after trying to attack FPD officer with a shovel
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner was arrested by Fargo PD on Saturday after trying to attack an officer with a shovel. FPD responded to a call at around 6:00 p.m. for windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 3400 Block of Interstate Blvd., and Gardner was tased during the incident.
valleynewslive.com
Man being investigated after police find illegal pills, firearm and cash during routine call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early in the morning on Sunday, September 11, FPD night shift officers responded to a report of a car alarm in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave S. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a man who the caller identified as the likely owner of the vehicle. This individual briefly spoke with officers before he turned off the car alarm and left the scene.
