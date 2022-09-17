Read full article on original website
Preview | Baylor begins Big 12 play against Iowa State
WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will begin Big 12 play this week as they travel to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones. Baylor is coming off a dominant 42-7 win over Texas State at home on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the year. Iowa State...
Lalo's Coffee & Pastries brings Hispanic culture to Waco
WACO, Texas — It's officially Hispanic Heritage Month and one coffee shop in Waco has created a space where customers can get their coffee fix while connecting with their Latino heritage. "You can try different things and you don't have to stick to a latte or vanilla latte," Andreas...
Waco City Council approves redevelopment of old Floyd Casey Stadium land
WACO, Texas — A new site development the size of the old Floyd Casey Stadium is coming to Waco. At Tuesday night's meeting, the City Council officially approved the redevelopment of 72 acres of land. "I'm excited about this because of the housing potential that is there," Alice Rodriguez,...
